Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Earthquake pulverizes chunks of nearly 2,000-year-old Turkish castle in Gaziantep
The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey was built nearly 2,000 years ago. After Monday's earthquake, images showed parts of Gaziantep Castle in ruin.
HuffPost
Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Turkey And Syria, Kills Over 2,300
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll...
The Jewish Press
More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria
More than 3,000 people were killed Monday in two massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and its neighbor to the south, Syria, where at least 900 people died. The first quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck at around 4 am local time, crushing more than a thousand people in collapsing buildings while they slept.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake
The U.S. pledged to provide “any and all” assistance needed as rescue efforts began.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
Child and mother pulled from rubble ’83 hours’ after deadly Turkey earthquake
A young child and their mother were rescued alive in southern Turkey on Thursday after spending around “83 hours” trapped in rubble following earthquakes in the region, local officials said.
Everything We Know About the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
At least 7,200 people have been killed as a result of the quakes, and thousands more have been injured.
Powerful earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria; more than 3,400 dead
The quake, which was centered on Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo and Beirut.
Dozens dead after powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, leveling several buildings as people slept in their beds. Local officials reported at least 76 fatalities in Turkey and another 131 in Syria, and the devastating toll was expected to rise as rescuers frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. Hundreds of more people in both countries were injured, officials said. The earthquake’s center struck an area about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital 60 miles from the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. It was...
Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria
The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
NBC Los Angeles
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
Turkish Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Confirmed Dead As Earthquake Death Toll Passes 5,000
A club statement from Yeni Malatyaspor said: "We will not forget you, beautiful person."
Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkey Earthquakes, According To Agent And Manager
It had been reported on Tuesday that Atsu was in hospital after being rescued from the rubble, but the player's agent said on Wednesday that his whereabouts remain unknown.
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Idaho8.com
Hope and despair as rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras
The body of a 4-year-old girl wrapped in a pink blanket was brought out Wednesday from the wreckage of a building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. She’s one of the latest young victims of Monday’s massive quake. Elsewhere, excavators dug out the body of man believed to...
Idaho8.com
‘Secondary disaster’ looms as UN aid finally reaches survivors battling frozen conditions in Syria
Survivors of Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face “a secondary disaster” as cold and snow lead to “worsening and horrific conditions,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Thursday. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, WHO incident response manager Robert Holden warned there...
