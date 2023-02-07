Read full article on original website
ADULT LEAGUER TAKES MATTERS INTO HIS OWN HANDS WHEN OPPOSING PLAYER WON'T STOP KNEEING PEOPLE
Adult league or 'beer league' hockey can be a wild place. Grown men who all have to work the following day strap 'em up and go full-tilt in the name of sport. Sometimes things get out of control and a fight(s) breaks out. What else is one supposed to do...
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent
Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
"Booked my flight on the wrong date" - Coco Gauff jokes about arriving in Doha three months late for the World Cup
As well as being one of the world's most exciting tennis prospects, Coco Gauff has an impressive social media following and she loves to create fun content for her followers. The 18-year-old provides feel-good entertainment across her platforms, including her videos on TikTok which often go viral. Gauff's sense of...
"They were trying to break through, they've broken through" - Former tennis pro believes Tiafoe and Fritz will face more pressure due to their recent success
The scenario has now drastically changed for both Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, believes tennis player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. The former Briton player suggested that the dynamic American duo now face more pressure as they finally broke through at the highest level with their results last season, after a few years of trying to make a mark at the top.
Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese skaters dominated the ice at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado on Saturday as teenager Kao Miura won gold in the men's event while Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara triumphed in the pairs event.
14-year-old Sky Brown wins Skateboarding World Championships
Sky Brown made history on Sunday, becoming the first British Skateboarding World Champion at just 14 years old.
