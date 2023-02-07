ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
tennisuptodate.com

Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
tennisuptodate.com

"They were trying to break through, they've broken through" - Former tennis pro believes Tiafoe and Fritz will face more pressure due to their recent success

The scenario has now drastically changed for both Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, believes tennis player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. The former Briton player suggested that the dynamic American duo now face more pressure as they finally broke through at the highest level with their results last season, after a few years of trying to make a mark at the top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy