Apple Users, Magically Share Text Or Images Between Your Devices Using This Pinch-And-Paste Gesture

By Ananya Gairola
 5 days ago
A video on Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube is doing rounds on the internet and it can make Apple Inc. AAPL users’ life infinitely more easier.

What Happened: Seo Wong Jeong, aka “The Mama Guy,” who goes by the name ox_zung on the platform, shared a video with his 4.88 million followers. The video is about a simple three-finger pinch gesture that users can use to cut or copy content (a block of text or an image) between iPhones and other devices.

To use this feature, users simply need to follow these steps:

Step I: Users must ensure they have WiFi and Bluetooth enabled and signed into the same Apple ID and network.

Step II: Enable Handoff on your devices. On iPhones and iPads, users need to go to Settings, then General and then tap on Handoff.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Step III: Make a three-finger pinch gesture on a photo (as demonstrated in the video below) and switch to the other device you want to share the image with.

Step IV: Make the three-finger pinch gesture again but in an outward form to paste into a text field.

If you want to see the trick working in action, here’s the complete video:

At the time of writing, this video had 84K views on YouTube.

