‘Today’ Show Posted THAT Infamous Clip Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel Learning What The Internet Is And It’s Still Just As Funny as Ever
Today just reminded us that there was indeed a time before the internet, as bizarre as that may seem. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip from a 1994 taping in which anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas discover the World Wide Web. ‘Can...
Eddie Murphy Names The Most Naturally Funny Person Ever
The "Coming 2 America" star made the declaration to Jimmy Kimmel, who said "that's a great answer."
AI-generated 'Seinfeld' parody show slammed with 2-week ban on Twitch allegedly for 'transphobic' bit
A viral AI-generated version of the sitcom “Seinfeld” known as "Nothing Forever" received a 14-day suspension on Twitch allegedly for a “transphobic” section on Sunday.
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Jimmy Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet
The late night host explained why the lying lawmaker is "literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain" now.
ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’
It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
Jane Fonda remembers Sally Field — but not Rita Moreno — taking her aerobics class
If 80 for Brady is half as fun as the press tour has been, we've got a hit. The four legendary ladies starring in the sports comedy — Jane Fonda, Sally Field,. , and Lily Tomlin — stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and things got predictably out of hand.
The View’s Joy Behar, 80, reveals ‘funeral plans’ during morbid live TV discussion
THE View's Joy Behar has revealed what she wants to happen to her body when she dies. The 80-year-old host made the comments during a discussion with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday's show. As the program returned from a break, Joy...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Jay Leno’s Bad Luck Streak Continues: His CNBC Show Just Got Canceled Hours After Breaking 2 Ribs in a Motorcycle Fall
Jay Leno‘s 2022 troubles are carrying into the new year, After being hospitalized for injuring his face in a garage fire in November, the comedian broke two bones after falling off his motorcycle Jan. 17 – and now his future on NBC has been jeopardized. While chatting with...
Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV
Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
Whoopi Goldberg Warns Co-Hosts Not to Bother Her After Hours on ‘The View’: “There Is Life After the Gig”
Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her “old fashioned” phone habits as she advised her fellow View co-hosts against bothering her after work hours. The moderator, who revealed she doesn’t look at her phone, has no time for the current texting culture. The conversation was sparked by...
Comedians Bill Maher, Jon Stewart being considered by CNN to fill primetime void left by Chris Cuomo: report
CNN could bring on a comedian such as Bill Maher or Jon Stewart to fill the gaping hole in its primetime lineup left by Chris Cuomo, according to a new report.
Mike Lindell says Jimmy Kimmel asked him to do an interview from inside a gigantic claw machine because Lindell isn't vaccinated
Lindell said his appearance on Kimmel "should be very, very interesting" and that he thinks the interview will help "save our country."
‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch
The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
Jay Leno’s Crack About Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident Gets Major Pushback
Comedian Jay Leno is hearing it from fans after he made a joke about Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident. As you may remember, Leno was involved in his own accident that sent him to a burn center. Thankfully, he’s doing better and appears to be in a joking mood. Leno headed over to Twitter, where he put up this joke.
Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'
“I told him early on, ‘You can’t be super fat and do drugs, that’s death,'” Tom Arnold said of his friend and SNL star Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 Tom Arnold is reflecting on his friendship with Chris Farley, and what actions he took as the late Saturday Night Live star's sober sponsor. In a recent interview with PageSix, Arnold, 63, opened up about his struggle to get Farley the help he needed, discussing his friend's cocaine and heroin addictions. "I told him early on,...
AI Seinfeld stopped after fake Jerry delivers homophobic rant
An artificial intelligence-generated show inspired by the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld” titled “Nothing, Forever” will stream at least 14 days short of its promised “forever” run.
