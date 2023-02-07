ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing Cutting 2,000 HR, Finance Roles as It Ramps Up Production

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

Boeing is cutting 2,000 jobs in its human resources and finance departments in 2023. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement to AP. “While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.” As of the end of last year, Boeing employed 156,000 workers globally. The cuts make up about 15 percent of the finance department. About a third of those positions will be outsourced to a consulting firm in India, according to a report from The Seattle Times. The white-collar job cuts coincide with a
hiring spree in Boeing's business, engineering, and manufacturing units that's designed to help the company catch up 0n jetliner production hampered during the pandemic. Boeing last week said it expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023, while acknowledging that it would "lower staffing within some support functions." "

