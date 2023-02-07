ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark

Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl LVII Locks Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in as NFL's Best with No End in Sight

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVII in rather unfamiliar territory—playing the role of underdog. And when the Chiefs headed to intermission down 10 points to the Philadelphia Eagles and with a visibly limping quarterback, it appeared Kansas City was headed for a second disappointing Super Bowl in three seasons.
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall of Fame-Caliber Career

The high praise for Patrick Mahomes in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII continued Friday, this time coming from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. While out in Phoenix, Manning was asked by TMZ sports whether Mahomes had already done enough in his short career to eventually make it to Canton himself, to which the five-time NFL MVP gave a very to-the-point answer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Eagles' James Bradberry Admits to Holding; Hoped Refs Would 'Let it Ride'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry let the refs off the hook after Sunday's controversial Super Bowl loss. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of their 38-35 win, but the Eagles would have had far more of a chance were it not for a questionable penalty on an incomplete pass on third down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Chiefs, Bills Open as Favorites to Win 2023-24 NFL Title

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and we can officially start looking ahead to next year's title game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is the early favorite to win it all once again next season, opening at +600 (bet $100 to win $600). A potential third Super Bowl title in five years would officially cement the Chiefs as a dynasty.
KANSAS CITY, MO

