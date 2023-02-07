Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Chiefs’ Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep ro
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes has been nursing a high ankle sprain since suffering the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. We saw the star quarterback battle through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was able to move enough during that game to lead his team to the Super Bowl, but was clearly hampered by the ankle and even appeared to have re-aggravated it while backpedaling after throwing the ball during one play.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Bleacher Report
Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Coaching Staff After Being Passed Over for DC Job
Charlie Strong has left the Miami coaching staff after one season after being passed up for the defensive coordinator job, he told Chris Low of ESPN. Strong, 62, was hired as the Hurricanes' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year on Mario Cristobal's inaugural staff. However, after defensive coordinator Kevin...
CBS Sports
When is 2023 Super Bowl: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's almost here. We're down to one game in the NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. To punch their tickets to Arizona, the Eagles had a convincing victory over the 49ers, then the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game against the Bengals. This year will mark the...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
NFL
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles' penchant for the QB sneak can give them an edge over the Chiefs
As Vince Lombardi once proclaimed, "Football is a game of inches" -- and when there are just inches to go, the easiest way to move the chains is via a straight line. The Philadelphia Eagles have embraced this simple geometry on their road to Super Bowl LVII, extending drives with one of the surest play calls in sports: the quarterback sneak. The Eagles have gained 31 first downs on quarterback sneaks in the 2022 season, including in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. To put that in perspective, no other offense has cleared 20 first downs on quarterback sneaks in a season over the last decade-and-a-half.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' DeVonta Smith's Room 'In Complete Darkness' Before Super Bowl, No TV or Phone
Ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance, Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting off the grid as much as he can. The second-year pass-catcher is trying to distance himself from the distractions surrounding the event by staying away from social media, his phone or TV. "I'm in complete...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'
Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Time to Schein: Chiefs Pass Offense versus Eagles Pass Defense
Adam Schein and Evan Washburn discuss who has the edge between the Kansas City Chiefs pass offense and the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'a Prime Candidate' for Ravens, Commanders OC Jobs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season. On Monday, the 53-year-old addressed his present situation and...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers
Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
