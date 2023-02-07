ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes has been nursing a high ankle sprain since suffering the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. We saw the star quarterback battle through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was able to move enough during that game to lead his team to the Super Bowl, but was clearly hampered by the ankle and even appeared to have re-aggravated it while backpedaling after throwing the ball during one play.
Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Coaching Staff After Being Passed Over for DC Job

Charlie Strong has left the Miami coaching staff after one season after being passed up for the defensive coordinator job, he told Chris Low of ESPN. Strong, 62, was hired as the Hurricanes' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year on Mario Cristobal's inaugural staff. However, after defensive coordinator Kevin...
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles' penchant for the QB sneak can give them an edge over the Chiefs

As Vince Lombardi once proclaimed, "Football is a game of inches" -- and when there are just inches to go, the easiest way to move the chains is via a straight line. The Philadelphia Eagles have embraced this simple geometry on their road to Super Bowl LVII, extending drives with one of the surest play calls in sports: the quarterback sneak. The Eagles have gained 31 first downs on quarterback sneaks in the 2022 season, including in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. To put that in perspective, no other offense has cleared 20 first downs on quarterback sneaks in a season over the last decade-and-a-half.
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'

Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers

Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
