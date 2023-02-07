As Vince Lombardi once proclaimed, "Football is a game of inches" -- and when there are just inches to go, the easiest way to move the chains is via a straight line. The Philadelphia Eagles have embraced this simple geometry on their road to Super Bowl LVII, extending drives with one of the surest play calls in sports: the quarterback sneak. The Eagles have gained 31 first downs on quarterback sneaks in the 2022 season, including in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. To put that in perspective, no other offense has cleared 20 first downs on quarterback sneaks in a season over the last decade-and-a-half.

