The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Los Angeles

Chiefs Beat Eagles 38-35 to Win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., to clinch the franchise's third ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. Jalen Hurts and Co. got on the board first by doing what they do best -- scoring...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism

Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.
NBC Los Angeles

WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears

WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Food at Super Bowl 57 Isn't Cheap. Here's How Much Those Snacks Cost

Candy - $5 The sticker shock of candy at Super Bowl LVII is surprisingly low. While still well above the actual cost at a grocery store, these prices are par for the course at movie theaters and airports. Candy also happens to be one of the lowest prices options for fans at State Farm Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE

