Overnight closure affects US 60 section in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The eastbound US 60 will be closed Tuesday night until Wednesday morning between Higley and Power roads in Mesa.

Crews will be doing pavement maintenance work from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also will be closed Tuesday night, ADOT officials said.

Drivers exiting at Higley Road can detour along Baseline Road or Southern Avenue and return to eastbound US 60 via Power Road, according to ADOT.

