Three things to know - 02/04/23

Set Appointment for Free Primary Care

The Ohio University Community Health Program will host a free primary care clinic from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 W. Green Ave. in Athens.

The clinic is for people ages 18 to 64. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, please call 740-593-2432.

Regional Planning Commission Meeting Set

The Athens County Regional Planning Commission will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m. The meeting will be held at EMS Station 51, which is located at 21 Kenny Drive in Athens. The meetings are open to the public.

This Day in History

On this day, Feb. 4, 1945, during the final stages of World War II, the Yalta Conference (codenamed Argonaut) opened with U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Soviet Union General Secretary, Joseph Stalin, meeting to plan the final defeat and occupation of Nazi Germany. The conference was held near Yalta in Crimea, Soviet Union, within the Livadia, Yusupov and Vornostov palaces. It was the second of the three major wartime conferences among the Big Three nations.