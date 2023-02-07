Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Realty Income has a long history of growing its dividend. That has enabled the REIT to produce strong total returns. With more dividend growth likely, it's a safe bet to continue producing attractive returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Was Falling on Friday
The electric vehicle leader could be required to open up its superchargers to other vehicle manufacturers. Tesla stands to lose out on subsidies and a key competitive advantage if it opens up its charging stations to other EV makers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Smart Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Help You Retire Richer
Fintech and the gig economy are two rapidly evolving sectors with tremendous growth runways ahead. Upstart's recent decline in loan volume isn't the only thing investors should be focusing on. Fiverr can tap into the considerable expansion of the freelance market in the years ahead. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030
Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet currently rank as the largest stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, based on market cap. The three tech giants have solid growth drivers that could keep them at the top. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool
ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft's multibillion-dollar OpenAI investment could pay off handsomely over time. Alphabet investors shouldn't worry about ChatGPT for now. Apple has long focused on AI, even if customers and investors do not realize it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Stocks to Buy on the Dip in 2023
Growth stocks have seen marked improvement in recent weeks, but many are still trading down from all-time highs. Shopify is appealing to a wide range of merchants, and it is expanding its potential addressable market. Fiverr is delivering the tools that buyers and sellers of freelance services need, and that...
Motley Fool
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Proto Labs beat earnings this morning, and set a new record for annual sales. The 3D printing company still lost money -- a lot of money -- but its free-cash-flow number was actually pretty great. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
All three stocks have strong competitive advantages within their industries. Each of the stocks has seen their valuations come down significantly in the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Update -- Here Is What Investors Should Know
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%) and...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks the Bond Market Believes Are Headed to $0
Unlike stocks, the bond market isn't influenced by emotion, technical analysis, and other intangible factors. Bond traders are sending a clear signal that three widely held stocks may eventually be worthless. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Electronic Arts Stock Just Tanked: Time to Buy the Dip?
EA reported its latest earnings result at the end of January. The company decided to delay or cancel some key titles. Shares of the video game maker look cheap if you can be patient. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Doximity Stock Is a Smart Buy on the Dip
Doximity runs a social media platform for U.S. physicians. The stock fell more than 10% after management reported earnings from the last three months of 2022. The company's performing much better than the minor guidance revision suggests. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0