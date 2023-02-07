Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
The Worst Assets To Inherit and How To Address Them Before It’s Too Late
The sudden and lengthy appearance of the coronavirus pandemic delivered many lessons -- among them, that life can be taken away from even the healthiest individuals in the blink of an eye. Planning...
Medicare has changed for 2023. Here's what is new
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves.
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Business Insider
5 unusual tax deductions accountants say many people don't realize they're missing
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Not everyone who has a pet can...
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be subject to both state and federal taxes. State taxes depend on where you live, but most states don't tax benefits. Federal taxes will depend on your income in retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Your February Check Is on Its Way. Here's When It Arrives
If you've been checking your account for that Social Security money to hit but haven't seen it arrive yet, don't worry: It's coming. If you're curious how the Social Security Administration determines when your check is sent out, know that when you receive your check depends on how long you've been a Social Security recipient and your date of birth.
How much can my landlord really increase my rent? Know your rights as a tenant.
Landlords can raise rent as much as they see fit, but this may differ if you live in a state or county with rent control. Public housing is regulated.
3 Signs You've Chosen the Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan -- and What to Do About It
The last thing you want is a health plan that isn't working for you.
Don’t Hide Your Emergency Cash in These Spots
To keep from having to go into debt when the unexpected happens, financial experts recommend that you open a savings account and build an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
seniorresource.com
How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?
What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
If You Paid Out $600 or More to Anyone in 2022, You Have to Send Out a W-2 to That Person by January 31
The IRS is really clear about this. You have to send out a W-2 Wage and Tax Statement by January 31, 2023, to anyone you paid $600 or more during 2022. That applies even if you don't have a company but you have a business or trade and paid it out in cash or even in non-cash income.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Comments / 0