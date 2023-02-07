Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Delaware Gazette
Riddle, Jones, Bull earn scholar-athlete honors
Ohio Wesleyan senior Ian Riddle, Buckeye Valley senior Sam Jones and Olentangy Berlin senior Gavin Bull were honored by the Columbus chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the chapter’s 62nd annual Scholar-Athlete awards banquet on Monday at The Ohio State University in Columbus.
Delaware Gazette
OLSD approves turf replacements
The field turfs at the Olentangy, Olentangy Liberty, and Olentangy Orange High School football stadiums are set to be replaced after the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD)’s Board of Education voted to approve the improvements during Thursday’s meeting. Speaking to the board during the meeting, OLSD Director of...
Delaware Gazette
2022 turned out to be busy year in Brown Township
The building of the Byxbe Campus for Delaware County offices may be the most noticeable thing happening in Brown Township, but it wasn’t the only thing that took place in 2022. Those who drive along the Point have no doubt noticed that the Tri-Township Fire Department Station 331 has...
Delaware Gazette
Finding reliable news can be difficult
The news landscape in America is drastically shifting. Between buyouts, mergers, and shutdowns, it’s going to become more and more difficult for the average American to access reliable news produced by journalists. We are lucky in Delaware County that we have a local resource in the Delaware Gazette. However,...
Delaware Gazette
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
Delaware Gazette
Panel to explore climate change, economy
Ohio Wesleyan University will host a free panel discussion at noon Feb. 22 to explore “Climate Change and the Economy: Projecting the Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”. The Environmental and Natural Resource Symposium will be held in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 68 S. Sandusky St.,...
Delaware Gazette
Fallen officers remembered 5 years later
WESTERVILLE — On this day five years ago, Westerville Police officers Eric J. Joering and Anthony P. Morelli lost their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice will be remembered by the city. The city’s website said that at noon, the Westerville Police Honor Guard will place a...
Comments / 0