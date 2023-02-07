Read full article on original website
Related
Super Bowl LVII bets: What's allowed, and what's not allowed in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Odds are Ohioans will be placing some sort of wager on Super Bowl LVII. The American Gaming Association says Americans are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday’s game. A record number of American adults, 50.4 million, will be putting money down. Although...
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls...
Residents worry about going home, toxic gas from Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Brittany Dailey stood outside her hotel watching black smoke darken the sky 10 miles to the west as crews burned toxic chemicals from tanker cars that derailed just down the street from her home. The faint smell of chlorine hung in the air Monday night...
Ohio proposal would require verified parental consent before kids can use social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new proposal led by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would require certain online companies to obtain verified parental consent before permitting kids ages 16 and under to use their platforms. The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023-24...
Ohio seeks federal funds to study passenger rail service; moves closer to possible Amtrak expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to possibly expand Ohio’s current Amtrak system, Governor Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of federal funding to study the passenger rail service. “The information we gather from this effort will help us make...
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the...
Safety Board: Mechanical defect caused Ohio train wreck
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment of dozens of freight cars in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night, federal investigators announced Sunday. The smoldering tangle of cars, some carrying hazardous materials, kept an evacuation order in effect.
DeWine, Columbiana County officials issue evacuation notice to residents who live near train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — An "urgent evacuation notice" has been issued on Sunday evening by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials for anyone living within a mile of the train derailment. Since approximately 6:30 p.m., a dramatic temperature change was noticed in a rail car in the...
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 2