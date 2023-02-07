ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

10TV

Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Safety Board: Mechanical defect caused Ohio train wreck

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment of dozens of freight cars in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night, federal investigators announced Sunday. The smoldering tangle of cars, some carrying hazardous materials, kept an evacuation order in effect.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
