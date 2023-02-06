Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing. For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share. Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
TravelPulse
Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous
I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
bigislandgazette.com
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
LIST: Kamaʻāina deals at Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hawai`i Island: Number 3
If you're in the South Kohala area looking for a place for a casual lunch, check out Number 3 at Mauna Kea Resort. The golf club restaurant offers simple, satisfying food. My go-to is the BLTA - bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. It's nothing fancy, but yummy and hits the spot.
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark
Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The time has come to say ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium. This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. A big party is happening on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor a space that has meant so much to so many people.
Comments / 0