Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
TravelPulse

Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous

I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
bigislandgazette.com

Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Number 3

If you're in the South Kohala area looking for a place for a casual lunch, check out Number 3 at Mauna Kea Resort. The golf club restaurant offers simple, satisfying food. My go-to is the BLTA - bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. It's nothing fancy, but yummy and hits the spot.
theplanetD

Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose

The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
mauinow.com

Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark

Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
