Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
yourcentralvalley.com
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
GV Wire
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Fresno County Coroner's Office identifies Parlier 7th-grader who was hit and killed
The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the 7th-grader who was hit and killed Friday night as 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Almada.
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
16-year-old passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Officers say a 26-year-old driver believed to be under the influence crashed a truck, causing a 16-year-old passenger to be ejected.
thesungazette.com
TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat
Tulare County Sheriff Department arrests, books 13-year-old boy for making threats to shoot staff and students at El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
Parlier student dies after being hit by car, PUSD announces
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parlier Unified School District announced Friday that a seventh-grade student from a local school was hit by a car on her way home from school and passed away from her injuries. School district officials expressed their deepest condolences and are offering emotional counseling and support to all students and staff upon […]
sierranewsonline.com
Oakhurst Giftworks & See’s Candy Fund YHS Sober Grad Night
OAKHURST — Oakhurst Giftworks, owned by Sue Graham and located in the charming town of Oakhurst, California, is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Right now, you can pick up your favorite See’s Candy at the store, either for Valentine’s Day or for your everyday enjoyment. The best part is that part of the proceeds from the candy sales will go to help fund Yosemite High School’s Sober Grad Night.
crimevoice.com
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats to Shoot School
Originally Published By: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. “Just after 5 p.m. today, TCSO Deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When Deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
PD: Merced woman arrested, fentanyl and child endangerment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Merced was arrested Saturday afternoon after being found to be in possession of fentanyl, packaging material, and scales, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit says about 3:30 p.m. they followed up on information about fentanyl sales in the 3000 block of El […]
Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire
Fresno fire investigators are looking into what sparked a commercial fire at the King Food Grocery Store in southwest Fresno.
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed after crash following traffic stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to […]
One car flips over following crash in North Fresno, police say
One car was flipped over following a two-car crash on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues Saturday night.
Do you know this person? Madera Sheriff looking for next of kin
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
