OAKHURST — Oakhurst Giftworks, owned by Sue Graham and located in the charming town of Oakhurst, California, is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Right now, you can pick up your favorite See’s Candy at the store, either for Valentine’s Day or for your everyday enjoyment. The best part is that part of the proceeds from the candy sales will go to help fund Yosemite High School’s Sober Grad Night.

OAKHURST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO