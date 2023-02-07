ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect's early release

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat

Tulare County Sheriff Department arrests, books 13-year-old boy for making threats to shoot staff and students at El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier student dies after being hit by car, PUSD announces

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parlier Unified School District announced Friday that a seventh-grade student from a local school was hit by a car on her way home from school and passed away from her injuries. School district officials expressed their deepest condolences and are offering emotional counseling and support to all students and staff upon […]
PARLIER, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Oakhurst Giftworks & See's Candy Fund YHS Sober Grad Night

OAKHURST — Oakhurst Giftworks, owned by Sue Graham and located in the charming town of Oakhurst, California, is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Right now, you can pick up your favorite See’s Candy at the store, either for Valentine’s Day or for your everyday enjoyment. The best part is that part of the proceeds from the candy sales will go to help fund Yosemite High School’s Sober Grad Night.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Merced woman arrested, fentanyl and child endangerment

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Merced was arrested Saturday afternoon after being found to be in possession of fentanyl, packaging material, and scales, according to the Merced Police Department.  The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit says about 3:30 p.m. they followed up on information about fentanyl sales in the 3000 block of El […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA

