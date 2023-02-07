Read full article on original website
WBUR
State Police superintendent retiring next week
State Police Col. Christopher Mason is retiring effective next Friday, the Healey administration announced, creating a vacancy in the superintendent's job that Gov. Maura Healey will now be able to fill with someone from inside or outside the State Police ranks. Mason's retirement on Feb. 17 will cap a law...
A look at the 1st week of legal in-person sports betting in Mass.
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a little over a week since people started placing legal sports bets at the state's three approved casinos. We ask the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission how the first days have gone, and what she expects ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing
Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes...
How will the West adapt as the Colorado River runs dry?
Western states depend on the Colorado River for water. They're up against a reality that’s been a long time coming:. "It’s not like the river changed overnight. The river has been changing over the last 20 years at least," Jennifer Pitt says. "But we were buffered from the...
