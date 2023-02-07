ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

State Police superintendent retiring next week

State Police Col. Christopher Mason is retiring effective next Friday, the Healey administration announced, creating a vacancy in the superintendent's job that Gov. Maura Healey will now be able to fill with someone from inside or outside the State Police ranks. Mason's retirement on Feb. 17 will cap a law...
A look at the 1st week of legal in-person sports betting in Mass.

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a little over a week since people started placing legal sports bets at the state's three approved casinos. We ask the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission how the first days have gone, and what she expects ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
How will the West adapt as the Colorado River runs dry?

Western states depend on the Colorado River for water. They're up against a reality that’s been a long time coming:. "It’s not like the river changed overnight. The river has been changing over the last 20 years at least," Jennifer Pitt says. "But we were buffered from the...
