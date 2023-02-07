ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Former Lakewood Fire Commissioner Running for Jackson Fire Commissioner

Lakewood Volunteer Fire Captain and Former Lakewood Fire Commissioner Eliezer Bursztyn is now running for Jackson Fire District #3 Commissioner. Bursztyn has volunteered for the Lakewood Fire Department since 2016, and was a Lakewood Fire Commissioner for about a year until moving to Jackson Township several years ago. Bursztyn graduated...
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?

Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
PHOTO: At Least He Left The Boxes

A Lakewood resident opened his door this morning to find his Amazon boxes ripped open and its contents stolen. The empty boxes were left behind. The incident happened in the Forest Avenue area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department. This content, and any other content...
PHOTO: Homelessness in Lakewood

Despite the removal of Tent City several years ago, homelessness still remains in Lakewood. This photo was taken in an alleyway in Downtown Lakewood. While it’s a sad sight to see, the sadder part is that many of these people seen in Downtown Lakewood refuse help. In August, TLS...
