For most people, hearing loss occurs very gradually. The process of getting hearing aids, however, is not gradual. You walk into the audiologist’s office, and a few minutes later you’re hearing! It takes the brain time to get adjusted to the new sounds you’ll be hearing through the hearing aids. To make the adjustment process a little easier, start with easy situations and work your way up to more difficult listening environments.

