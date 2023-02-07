Read full article on original website
Insurtech Cowbell Teams Up with Millennial Shift Technologies, an E-Trading Platform Suite
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced a partnership with Millennial Shift Technologies, a custom branded e-trading platform suite. The partnership will deliver Cowbell’s cyber insurance programs, Cowbell Prime 100 and 250, on Millennial Shift’s e-trading broker platform, mFactor. Now, more than...
Singapore-based Fintech Tazapay Secures $16.9M via Series A Round
Tazapay, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments, announced that it has raised $16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the investment round, “with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund, as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.”
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Mike Taormina: Alluvial COO Explains Why Liquid Staking Is The Next Major DeFi Innovation
Crowdfund Insider recently connected with Mike Taormina, Alluvial’s Co-Founder Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Alluvial, he works with industry professionals to build Liquid Collective, an enterprise-grade liquid staking standard. Alluvial is the software development company supporting the implementation of the Liquid Collective protocol. Alluvial is focused on the...
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
Carbonplace Announces New CEO, Secures $45 Million in Funding
Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in “a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity.” Carbonplace, which “connects buyers and sellers of carbon credits through their banks, secured the seed funding from the financial institutions which founded the fintech: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.”
Rosbank Demonstrated First Digital Gold Exchange Transaction in Russia Using Digital Rubles
Rosbank demonstrated the first digital gold exchange deal in Russia using digital rubles. According to the bank it involved “the exchange of tokenized gold between two parties using innovative distributed ledger technology (blockchain) to ensure the security and continuity of the process.”. The project was “implemented jointly with the...
