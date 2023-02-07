Read full article on original website
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)
Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!. The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects. "I'm very,...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Came In and 'Saved Our Movie' (Exclusive)
It's time for things to take a level in sultry and Magic Mike's Last Dance is here to show everyone how. The third installment of the stripper franchise is seemingly the final entry starring Channing Tatum and includes a new star in Salma Hayek. Last Dance follows Tatum's "Magic" Mike...
Gina Rodriguez on Why She's More Like Her 'Not Dead Yet' Character Than 'Jane the Virgin' (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez is graduating from Jane the Virgin to ABC's new comedy, Not Dead Yet. In the half-hour series, Rodriguez plays Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries at a newspaper -- Nell starts getting life advice from a ghostly source.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi
Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son, Aire. In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s...
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo. A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the...
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
Ashton Kutcher Explains Reason Behind Awkward Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos
Ashton Kutcher is just trying to take a picture with his friend! During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the Your Place or Mine star was asked about the now viral photos of him and co-star Reese Witherspoon during the movie’s premiere. According to the...
Evangeline Lilly shares good news on Jeremy Renner's recovery
WASHINGTON — Actress Evangeline Lilly shared an update this week on Jeremy Renner's recovery, calling it "a straight-up miracle." The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actress told Access Hollywood she recently paid a visit to her fellow Marvel co-star, who broke more than 30 bones in a severe snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash
Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Talks Working With Ex Chase Stokes, Shares Current Relationship Status
As Outer Banks fans gear up for the release of the highly anticipated third season of the hit Netflix series, Madelyn Cline is opening up about her relationship status with her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Chase Stokes. Cline graces the cover of the February/March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she discusses...
John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
Teresa Giudice No Longer Solely Blames Melissa Gorga for Family Issues After Binging Old 'RHONJ' (Exclusive)
There's one thing Teresa Giudice agrees on with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, headed into season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. "Her tagline, [cutting] the toxic people out? Ditto," Teresa tells ET over video chat, referencing Melissa's new opening catchphrase: "You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."
