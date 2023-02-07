ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Gina Rodriguez on Why She's More Like Her 'Not Dead Yet' Character Than 'Jane the Virgin' (Exclusive)

Gina Rodriguez is graduating from Jane the Virgin to ABC's new comedy, Not Dead Yet. In the half-hour series, Rodriguez plays Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries at a newspaper -- Nell starts getting life advice from a ghostly source.
KTVB

This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
KTVB

Evangeline Lilly shares good news on Jeremy Renner's recovery

WASHINGTON — Actress Evangeline Lilly shared an update this week on Jeremy Renner's recovery, calling it "a straight-up miracle." The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actress told Access Hollywood she recently paid a visit to her fellow Marvel co-star, who broke more than 30 bones in a severe snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVB

Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash

Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
KTVB

Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
MIAMI, FL
KTVB

Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
NEW YORK STATE
KTVB

John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
KTVB

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body

Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
KTVB

Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
KTVB

Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy

A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...

