The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Olivia Dunne Video

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne decided to jump on the latest TikTok trend this week.  For the past few days, TikTok users have been sharing unfortunate videos along with the song "Dumb Ways To Die."  With that said, it's only fitting that Dunne shared her worst mishaps while training in the ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jenn Leach

Whistle using your fingers

This Tik Tok video went viral, generating 40 million views, 23 million likes, 21,000+ comments, 640,000+ favorites, and nearly 40,000 social shares. It shows you how to whistle with your fingers.

