ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local fire departments compete in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Today is the day! Feb. 12 is Superbowl Sunday! WFXR is going all out this Superbowl Sunday, starting with a little competition of our own. Leading up to the big kick-off, four local departments in Southwest Virginia will be competing on Good Day Virginia in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl Kickoff for the chance to win $2,500.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on 460 in Blacksburg: Police

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blacksburg Police Department said that fire, rescue, and police were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Police said on Saturday that WB 460 at Coal Bank Hollow was shut down due to this crash. According to police in an update,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared

— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved

UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy