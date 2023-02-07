Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
wfxrtv.com
Local fire departments compete in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Today is the day! Feb. 12 is Superbowl Sunday! WFXR is going all out this Superbowl Sunday, starting with a little competition of our own. Leading up to the big kick-off, four local departments in Southwest Virginia will be competing on Good Day Virginia in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl Kickoff for the chance to win $2,500.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WDBJ7.com
No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
WSET
Motor vehicle crash on 460 in Blacksburg: Police
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blacksburg Police Department said that fire, rescue, and police were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Police said on Saturday that WB 460 at Coal Bank Hollow was shut down due to this crash. According to police in an update,...
Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .
From elsewhere: Halifax supervisors approve new solar facility. Bristol group to monitor air quality at stinky landfill. Roanoke seeks input on affordable housing. The post Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WSLS
Former Chatham High School employee charged with selling drugs on school property, officials say
CHATHAM, Va. – A Chatham High School employee is facing several charges after allegedly selling drugs on school property, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they were first alerted about Harry Berlin Carter distributing drugs from his vehicle on Jan. 30. and issued a search...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSET
Carroll County deputies on the hunt for breaking and entering suspect
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who they say broke into Ridge Runner Antique Mall early Thursday morning. CCSO posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Anyone who has information should call Deputy Sizemore at 276-728-4146.
wfxrtv.com
Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, what experts want people to know
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming winter weather could cause hazardous driving conditions. Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the best thing people can do is stay off the...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
The Town of Pulaski gives an update on West Main Street Waterline Project
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Feb. 9, the Town of Pulaski officials held a meeting to update residents on the west main street water line project. The project has had the normally busy road shut down for months, and now they might be looking at a slight problem. Businesses say...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
