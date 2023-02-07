Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Flames and Bruins could be “leading contenders” in trade for Canucks’ Luke Schenn
In addition to Alberga, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned both the Flames and Bruins when talking about Schenn in his latest 32 Thoughts column. “I mentioned before that Boston has looked at left-shot options such as Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov. The Bruins also appear to be considering Luke Schenn on the right. The Flames are believed to be in on Schenn too, although they might wait to see if it makes sense for them based on the standings. You can see the possibility because of Chris Tanev’s injuries. Tanev is as big a gamer as they come, but even he can’t overcome everything. There’s been a push from some in the Canucks organization to keep Schenn. I think it depends on what’s offered. If Vancouver deems it too low, they won’t move. But there’s plenty of interest, which generally pushes up the price.”
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.
Kreider, Chytil lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Canucks
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and 11 of the last 14 at home. K’Andre Miller had three assists and Jacob Trouba added two, and Igor Shesterkin had 22 saves. “We’re at our best when we keep things simple,″ said Miller, who recorded the first three-point game of his career with assists on the first three goals. “The puck found me tonight and the guys made some great plays.” Conor Garland, Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson had goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin finished with 17 saves.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Canucks announce Luke Schenn out day-to-day with upper body injury
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn is out day-to-day with an upper body injury, general manager Patrik Allvin announced late Thursday afternoon. Obviously, Schenn won’t be in the lineup for tonight’s game against the New York Islanders. The announcement came down with less than 30 minutes to puck drop after Schenn didn’t take warmups at UBS Arena.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 9
* The two teams responsible for the last three Stanley Cup championships will be featured tonight on ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360 when the Avalanche visit the Lightning. * Players age 23 or younger played a crucial role in a Rangers victory, including a career-high three assists from...
This day in history: Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman wins 1,000th game in 1997
(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 8, 1997, Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman won his 1,000th regular-season game. Bowman, 89, is a former head coach in the National Hockey League (NHL). He coached minor league teams until 1997, when he started coaching the St. Louis Blues, an NHL expansion team. Bowman led this team to three Stanley Cup finals before moving on to coach the Montreal Canadiens in 1971. According to Britannica, he led the Montreal Canadiens to five championships.Bowman left the NHL for a while, and from 1979 to 1987, he was a television commentator for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's "Hockey Night...
FOX Sports
Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks' 6-5 win. Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and...
