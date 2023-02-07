Read full article on original website
slappy joe
5d ago
This will be a complete joke just like most things coming out of Maryland schools !
7
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – February 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I am honored to serve as Acting Secretary of Natural Resources for the Moore-Miller administration. This is an exciting time for Maryland, and it is a privilege to be a part of a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team that is working to provide a healthier, sustainable environment.
House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland.
Bay Net
Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
Ocean City Today
Maryland Farm Bureau talks legislative priorities
ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Maryland Farm Bureau shared funding requests and legislative priorities with Eastern Shore lawmakers Friday. Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford, a Cecil County farmer, spoke on securing continuing funding for the state’s free agricultural scrap tire recycling program, calling it “very, very important” to the farming community, even from an environmental standpoint. Recycling tractor tires, for example, can cost farmers several hundred dollars, he said.
dulaneygriffin.org
Gov. Moore puts forth achievable, visionary budget
On Jan. 20, newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore released his budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The ambitious $63.1 billion budget contains record high funding for education, transportation and service. How will this impact the Dulaney community? I read through the Moore budget, and several key points stuck out to me.
WTOP
Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill
A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
Marylanders can sign up for health insurance on tax returns
Maryland officials and advocates are highlighting a state program that enables residents to begin signing up for health insurance by checking a box on their state tax return.
WTOP
Does size matter? Md. bill would allow teachers to negotiate on class size
Maryland teachers want to include class size in contract negotiations with local boards of education. But currently, that’s illegal in Maryland, and one state senator is working to change that. “I know I have teachers in my local school who have as many as 40 students in a class,”...
penncapital-star.com
Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff
A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Talks Salary As Legislators Consider Bill To Increase Compensation
The Sheriff says he’s never complained about how much he’s paid. Frederick, Md (KM) There’s a bill before the Maryland General Assembly which would increase the salary of Frederick County’s Sheriff. He currently receives $125,000 annually. A measure approved last week by the Frederick County Legislative...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers consider a voluntary 'do not sell' list for guns
Editor's Note: This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis or in need of mental health help , you can call 9-8-8, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Maryland lawmakers are looking at a bill that would create a...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Ocean City Today
How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
