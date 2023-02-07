ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 10

slappy joe
5d ago

This will be a complete joke just like most things coming out of Maryland schools !

Reply
7
Related
Bay Net

DNR Secretary’s Message – February 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I am honored to serve as Acting Secretary of Natural Resources for the Moore-Miller administration. This is an exciting time for Maryland, and it is a privilege to be a part of a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team that is working to provide a healthier, sustainable environment.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy

Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Maryland Farm Bureau talks legislative priorities

ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Maryland Farm Bureau shared funding requests and legislative priorities with Eastern Shore lawmakers Friday. Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford, a Cecil County farmer, spoke on securing continuing funding for the state’s free agricultural scrap tire recycling program, calling it “very, very important” to the farming community, even from an environmental standpoint. Recycling tractor tires, for example, can cost farmers several hundred dollars, he said.
MARYLAND STATE
dulaneygriffin.org

Gov. Moore puts forth achievable, visionary budget

On Jan. 20, newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore released his budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The ambitious $63.1 billion budget contains record high funding for education, transportation and service. How will this impact the Dulaney community? I read through the Moore budget, and several key points stuck out to me.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill

A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
VIRGINIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff

A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
MARYLAND STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy