ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Business Class Tickets To Europe For The Price Of One — The Valentine’s Day Sale That’s Good For Flights Through 2023

By Amy Sward
travelawaits.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets

First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
Thrillist

February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More

Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Thrillist

Save Up to $600 When You Book Through JetBlue Vacations Right Now

Yesterday, JetBlue spent its first day of its five-day long 23rd birthday celebration by offering customers one-way flights starting at just $49 in a one-day deal. Starting today, the airline is offering up to $600 off vacation packages booked through JetBlue Vacations. Today's deal, fortunately, lasts longer than just one...
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines now wants customers to do something they may find laughable

When things go wrong, it can be hard to set them right. Somehow, after you perpetrate one big mistake, you end up perpetrating several others without even trying. That seems to have been the case lately with Southwest Airlines. First, the airline let hundreds of thousands of people down by...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy