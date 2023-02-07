Two Business Class Tickets To Europe For The Price Of One — The Valentine’s Day Sale That’s Good For Flights Through 2023

Read full article on original website
Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets
First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More
Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Save Up to $600 When You Book Through JetBlue Vacations Right Now
Yesterday, JetBlue spent its first day of its five-day long 23rd birthday celebration by offering customers one-way flights starting at just $49 in a one-day deal. Starting today, the airline is offering up to $600 off vacation packages booked through JetBlue Vacations. Today's deal, fortunately, lasts longer than just one...
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Southwest Airlines now wants customers to do something they may find laughable
When things go wrong, it can be hard to set them right. Somehow, after you perpetrate one big mistake, you end up perpetrating several others without even trying. That seems to have been the case lately with Southwest Airlines. First, the airline let hundreds of thousands of people down by...
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Travel Agent Lists Cruise Cabins That All Passengers Should Avoid
These cabins will make the journey much less smooth.
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023
Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
Pilot reveals the sign that passengers can look for to indicate a flight will be hit by bad turbulence
Turbulence is unavoidable and experienced on every flight. It is caused when pilots fly their planes through waves of air that are irregular or violent. The violent bursts of air are caused by wind, storms, jet streams, or objects near the plane such as mountain ranges.
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
