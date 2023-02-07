ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

Chiefs beat Eagles with last-second kick to win Super Bowl: Live updates recap

FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35. Mahomes and his bum ankle take off down the field for an unbelievable scramble to beat the rush. He went right up the middle, and the Chiefs have it back in scoring position at the 17-yard line. We’re about to the two-minute warning. Third-and-8 here at the 15-yard line, 1:54 left, Mahomes lobs one incomplete. Flags are down, though. And it’s defensive holding for the automatic first down. Whew, that’s certainly a questionable call. McKinnon slides short of the end zone, with the Chiefs draining the clock. Eagles are out of timeouts. Mahomes essentially kneels it out. All coming down to a field goal from inside the 10-yard line. Kick will snap without about 10/11 seconds on the clock -- it’s good. Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

