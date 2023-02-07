Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
What’s being said nationally after Chiefs comeback to win Super Bowl 57
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs went into halftime limping, trailing 24-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles. But they dug out of that hole to beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Kadarius Toney put the Chiefs ahead late, then set the offense up with a first-and-goal on the...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Ex-Western Michigan WR scores fourth-quarter touchdown in Super Bowl
Former Western Michigan standout wide receiver Skyy Moore has etched his name into history, scoring an all-important touchdown to give the Kansas City Chiefs an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Oh, and it’s also the first touchdown of the rookie’s career. Moore came...
Chiefs beat Eagles with last-second kick to win Super Bowl: Live updates recap
FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35. Mahomes and his bum ankle take off down the field for an unbelievable scramble to beat the rush. He went right up the middle, and the Chiefs have it back in scoring position at the 17-yard line. We’re about to the two-minute warning. Third-and-8 here at the 15-yard line, 1:54 left, Mahomes lobs one incomplete. Flags are down, though. And it’s defensive holding for the automatic first down. Whew, that’s certainly a questionable call. McKinnon slides short of the end zone, with the Chiefs draining the clock. Eagles are out of timeouts. Mahomes essentially kneels it out. All coming down to a field goal from inside the 10-yard line. Kick will snap without about 10/11 seconds on the clock -- it’s good. Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.
“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy
The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
