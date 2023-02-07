FINAL: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35. Mahomes and his bum ankle take off down the field for an unbelievable scramble to beat the rush. He went right up the middle, and the Chiefs have it back in scoring position at the 17-yard line. We’re about to the two-minute warning. Third-and-8 here at the 15-yard line, 1:54 left, Mahomes lobs one incomplete. Flags are down, though. And it’s defensive holding for the automatic first down. Whew, that’s certainly a questionable call. McKinnon slides short of the end zone, with the Chiefs draining the clock. Eagles are out of timeouts. Mahomes essentially kneels it out. All coming down to a field goal from inside the 10-yard line. Kick will snap without about 10/11 seconds on the clock -- it’s good. Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO