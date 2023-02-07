ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Capstone Green Energy C65 Microturbine Successfully Recertified by the Stringent California Air Resources Board (CARB)

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BapY6_0kf5lZpk00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has recertified the Capstone C65 microturbine as a distributed generation resource exempt from CARB’s emission standards (Executive Order DG-018). The C65 was first certified in 2007 and has maintained its CARB certification and compliance with the Board’s testing standards for the last 15 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005561/en/

Capstone Green Energy C65 CARB Certified Microturbine System (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a California-based company serving a worldwide market, the CARB certification remains a meaningful achievement for Capstone Green Energy. California is known throughout the United States for setting the standard when it comes to air quality and emissions regulations. This certification, even now that we have held it for 15 years, gives Capstone credibility when we talk about our green energy commitment,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

The CARB recertification represents Capstone’s long-term commitment to developing microturbines with exceptional reliability, low maintenance requirements, and adherence to stringent emissions guidelines. Together, these attributes help Capstone customers achieve their energy efficiency and carbon reduction goals. Maintaining certification to these strict emissions standards has made the Energy-as-a-Service (EAAS) business more streamlined in assuring expedited air permitting for rental customers.

“The CARB certification is important because it certifies that vehicles and equipment meet certain emissions standards set by the state of California. This is significant because California has some of the strictest air quality regulations in the United States and the CARB certification serves as a benchmark for other states and countries to follow,” stated Don Ayers, Vice President of Technology at Capstone Green Energy.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company’s growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005561/en/

CONTACT: Capstone Green Energy

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@CGRNenergy.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES

SOURCE: Capstone Green Energy Corporation

PUB: 02/07/2023 08:15 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 08:16 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments

With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Toyota’s CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

TOKYO (AP) — Koji Sato, who was appointed the next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a...
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Appoints New President for Czech Republic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Westinghouse Electric Company today named Petr Brzezina as President for Czech Republic with responsibility for leading efforts to expand adoption of its nuclear technology. Petr has served as CEO and in other senior executive roles with multiple international companies including Skoda Transportation, Alstom, OHL ZS, General Electric and ABB. In 2021, Petr was named one of the top Czech CEOs of the Year by Forbes magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230212005002/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company today named Petr Brzezina as President for Czech Republic with responsibility for leading efforts to expand adoption of its nuclear technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

This Week: Coca-Cola earnings, inflation and housing updates

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Coca-Cola will report its latest financial results on Tuesday. The Atlanta-based beverage company, whose brands include Dasani, Fanta and its namesake drink, has been raising prices to deal with inflation, but has seen consumers trade down to smaller package sizes or private-label competitors to cut costs. Coke rolled out value packs with smaller-size bottles in the U.S., Japan and other markets for cost-conscious shoppers.
The Associated Press

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object’s downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.” Commercial airliners and private jets can fly as high as 45,000 feet (13,700 meters). Kirby described the object as roughly the size of a small car, much smaller than the massive suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by Air Force fighter jets Saturday off the coast of South Carolina after it transited over sensitive military sites across the continental U.S.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

CrowdStrike Takes On History’s Most Infamous Breach in First Big Game Commercial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today debuted a new commercial, the cybersecurity leader’s first ad during the Big Game. Leveraging the powerful reach of one of the world’s largest stages, the company is bringing its Protection That Powers You campaign to over 100 million viewers at a time when the threat and impacts of cyberattacks are more pervasive than ever. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005324/en/ “Our commercial during the Big Game puts a modern lens on the story of the Trojan Horse, the most infamous breach in history that should have been stopped,” said CrowdStrike chief...
The Associated Press

Report: Companies’ climate targets not what they claim to be

BERLIN (AP) — Climate commitments by companies aren’t always as green as they seem. A new report concludes major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are — in effect misleading consumers, investors and governments. The report published Monday by the Europe-based...
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy