Pillar Biosciences Receives College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation

Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, which develops and distributes next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests to localize testing and reduce time to treatment initiation and testing costs, today announced their receipt of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for its CLIA certified reference lab. As one of the most rigorous laboratory certifications, the CAP Accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet stringent requirements and maintain the highest standards of laboratory quality, accuracy, and consistency.

“Pillar Biosciences is committed to delivering the highest quality, clinically actionable products and information to our biopharma partners, clinical clients and the patients they serve.” said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. “This CAP accreditation is an important milestone in our company’s mission to collaborate with biopharma to develop enabling technologies for cutting edge therapies and deliver NGS solutions that drive actionable, accessible results to everyone, everywhere.”

“Pillar Biosciences demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “The CAP congratulates Pillar Biosciences on its recent CAP Accreditation.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar’s NGS testing solutions, including the FDA-approved oncoReveal™ Dx Lung and Colorectal solid tumor IVD, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies to decentralize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing products available in IVD or RUO formats, and several others in various stages of development, including a comprehensive liquid biopsy assay and tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA and Shanghai, China. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit cap.org.

