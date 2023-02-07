ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Pillar Biosciences Receives College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPOYH_0kf5lYx100

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, which develops and distributes next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests to localize testing and reduce time to treatment initiation and testing costs, today announced their receipt of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for its CLIA certified reference lab. As one of the most rigorous laboratory certifications, the CAP Accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet stringent requirements and maintain the highest standards of laboratory quality, accuracy, and consistency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005041/en/

Randy Pritchard, CEO Pillar Biosciences (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pillar Biosciences is committed to delivering the highest quality, clinically actionable products and information to our biopharma partners, clinical clients and the patients they serve.” said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. “This CAP accreditation is an important milestone in our company’s mission to collaborate with biopharma to develop enabling technologies for cutting edge therapies and deliver NGS solutions that drive actionable, accessible results to everyone, everywhere.”

“Pillar Biosciences demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,” said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “The CAP congratulates Pillar Biosciences on its recent CAP Accreditation.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar’s NGS testing solutions, including the FDA-approved oncoReveal™ Dx Lung and Colorectal solid tumor IVD, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies to decentralize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing products available in IVD or RUO formats, and several others in various stages of development, including a comprehensive liquid biopsy assay and tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA and Shanghai, China. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit cap.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005041/en/

CONTACT: Brian Wright

wrightb@pillarbiosci.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY

SOURCE: Pillar Biosciences

PUB: 02/07/2023 08:15 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 08:17 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Appoints New President for Czech Republic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Westinghouse Electric Company today named Petr Brzezina as President for Czech Republic with responsibility for leading efforts to expand adoption of its nuclear technology. Petr has served as CEO and in other senior executive roles with multiple international companies including Skoda Transportation, Alstom, OHL ZS, General Electric and ABB. In 2021, Petr was named one of the top Czech CEOs of the Year by Forbes magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230212005002/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company today named Petr Brzezina as President for Czech Republic with responsibility for leading efforts to expand adoption of its nuclear technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy