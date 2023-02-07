Royal Caribbean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $500.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.37 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.16 billion, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.84 billion.

Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.60 per share.

