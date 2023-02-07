ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $500.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.37 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.16 billion, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.84 billion.

Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.60 per share.

This Week: Coca-Cola earnings, inflation and housing updates

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Coca-Cola will report its latest financial results on Tuesday. The Atlanta-based beverage company, whose brands include Dasani, Fanta and its namesake drink, has been raising prices to deal with inflation, but has seen consumers trade down to smaller package sizes or private-label competitors to cut costs. Coke rolled out value packs with smaller-size bottles in the U.S., Japan and other markets for cost-conscious shoppers.
