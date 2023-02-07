————– Official news release from the Indiana State Police……. At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.” M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts.”This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lt. Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”

