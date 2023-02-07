Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
SATURDAY AT 7PM: MEET YOUR LEGISLATORS
Vincennes PBS will air the first episode of Meet Your Legislators Saturday, February 11th at 7pm. State Senator Eric Bassler (R) of District 39 will join host Mark Hill to discuss the bills being considered for the 2023 Legislative Session in Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
Play-4-Kay day is next week at VU
Vincennes University will once again celebrate the life of a legendary coach and support the fight against cancer. Play-4-Kay, is an event, uniting in the fight against all cancers affecting women. Coach Kay Yow had a 22 year on again, off again battle with the disease. The former North Carolina...
vincennespbs.org
Jasper Post names their Trooper of the Year
————– Official news release from the Indiana State Police……. At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.” M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts.”This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lt. Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”
vincennespbs.org
Police close road in search of suspect who wasn’t there
A portion of Main Street in Petersburg was shut down Thursday as police conducted an investigation. Petersburg police say it all started Thursday morning when they were told of an incident involving neglect of an infant. They conducted a welfare check due to complaints of alleged drug use and domestic...
Comments / 0