Richmond, VA

rvahub.com

United Way launches free annual tax preparation service

United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that helps families work toward financial stability by providing free tax assistance through in-person tax sites as well as a new virtual tax assistance service. United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Torchy’s Tacos Comes to Richmond

The menu and branding of Torchy’s Tacos make total sense when you realize the young chain started in Austin, Texas. Tacos and irreverence are essential to the vibe of the Texas capital. No hint of Taco Bell here. Instead, look for creative quality ingredients, like the limited-time taco of...
RICHMOND, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

RVA Beer Explorer: Queens of Pain and Three VD Markets

Starr Hill Spirit Night Queens of Pain at Starr Hill. Roller derby is cool and drinking beer while supporting local roller derby is the coolest. Starr Hill and River City Roller Derby present…. QUEENS OF PAIN. Join RCRD for an evening at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop....
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

VCU Testing Sirens and Other Alert Systems on Wednesday

Virginia Commonwealth University will conduct a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems, including sirens, on the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and at the VCU Police Department’s headquarters, 224 E. Broad St., at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The full test will include a one-minute siren...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Fans Cheer for W&M Tribe Cheerleader

WILLIAMSBURG-Sports fans often develop a devotion to a certain player, but at William & Mary football and basketball games, one of the biggest crowd favorites is a pixie who can not only flip off the shoulders of her teammates but also hurl a T-shirt into the top tier of seats at Kaplan Arena.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Independent-Messenger moving to digital only

Womack Publishing announced Friday the Independent-Messenger will move to a weekly digital edition in late February 2023. The move is being made to convert the paper’s newsroom to a digital format to keep full-time reporters and editors in Emporia and Greensville County while continuing to provide full-time news coverage for the community.
EMPORIA, VA

