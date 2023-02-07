Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
United Way launches free annual tax preparation service
United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that helps families work toward financial stability by providing free tax assistance through in-person tax sites as well as a new virtual tax assistance service. United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer...
Torchy’s Tacos Comes to Richmond
The menu and branding of Torchy’s Tacos make total sense when you realize the young chain started in Austin, Texas. Tacos and irreverence are essential to the vibe of the Texas capital. No hint of Taco Bell here. Instead, look for creative quality ingredients, like the limited-time taco of...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
RVA Beer Explorer: Queens of Pain and Three VD Markets
Starr Hill Spirit Night Queens of Pain at Starr Hill. Roller derby is cool and drinking beer while supporting local roller derby is the coolest. Starr Hill and River City Roller Derby present…. QUEENS OF PAIN. Join RCRD for an evening at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop....
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
VCU Testing Sirens and Other Alert Systems on Wednesday
Virginia Commonwealth University will conduct a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems, including sirens, on the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and at the VCU Police Department’s headquarters, 224 E. Broad St., at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The full test will include a one-minute siren...
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy
Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring.
Richmond could become the latest city to use this technology to fight crime
Across the country, cities like Charlotte, St. Louis, Baton Rouge and Miami are establishing "Real Time Crime Centers" to combat criminal activity. Richmond could soon join the mix.
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
Close to home: Many teachers at this Chesterfield school grew up near it
There’s something 27 teachers and staff have in common at this school. All of them are graduates of a Chesterfield County school. And many of them grew up near Woolridge.
Fans Cheer for W&M Tribe Cheerleader
WILLIAMSBURG-Sports fans often develop a devotion to a certain player, but at William & Mary football and basketball games, one of the biggest crowd favorites is a pixie who can not only flip off the shoulders of her teammates but also hurl a T-shirt into the top tier of seats at Kaplan Arena.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
'Barely There' Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
‘A problem for all of us’
Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Independent-Messenger moving to digital only
Womack Publishing announced Friday the Independent-Messenger will move to a weekly digital edition in late February 2023. The move is being made to convert the paper’s newsroom to a digital format to keep full-time reporters and editors in Emporia and Greensville County while continuing to provide full-time news coverage for the community.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia
A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
