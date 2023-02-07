ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
WWLP 22News

What time is Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance?

A halftime show that Rihanna promises will be “jam-packed” will sit at the center of the celebrity supplements to Super Bowl 57. The first half of football usually runs about 90 minutes. That means you can expect to see the superstar take the stage around 8:00 p.m. ET.
GLENDALE, AZ
WWLP 22News

Here’s how to legally bet on the Super Bowl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is now legal in two-thirds of the country, and more Americans than ever before have an opportunity to place a legal bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl. With sports betting ads blitzing the airwaves with come-ons and promotions, things might be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWLP 22News

Super Bowl week turns Phoenix area into Valley of Fun

PHOENIX (AP) — The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with visitors descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors. The Super Bowl adds another layer of boisterousness, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
WWLP 22News

Big Game Bound: 2-hour Gameday Special from State Farm Stadium

We are hours away Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tens of millions of people around the globe will watch the...
ARIZONA STATE
WWLP 22News

Texans to Hire 49ers’ Bobby Slowik as Offensive Coordinator, per Report

The assistant will follow head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston. The Texans are expected to hire 49ers offensive assistant Bobby Slowik as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Slowik spent last season as the 49ers’ pass game specialist. Slowik and new Texans head coach DeMeco...
HOUSTON, TX
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX

