Volleyball Results – Iuka, Franklin Park & Selmaville Get Wins
Franklin Park improved to 6-1 on the young volleyball season with a road win at Casey Mount Vernon 25-15, 21-25, 15-5. The JV is 3-0 after their 25-18, 25-21 victory. Iuka defeated Raccoon 25-23, 25-20. Kinley Cripps had 10 points and Kinley Agen finished with 3 kills. Iuka also won the JV game in a tight 3 sets 25-14, 5-25, 15-10. Cripps, Agen and Paylen Harris each had 7 points in the win for Iuka.
Lady Cats Win On Senior Night, Open Regionals Saturday At Marshall
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished their regular season with a win last night. Honoring their lone senior Alesia Keller, Salem then went on to defeat East Alton Wood River 53-33. Salem will return to action tomorrow afternoon when they open up the Flora Class 2a Regional with a road game at Marshall. Listen starting at 3pm.
Salem Scholar Bowl Gets 2 Dominant Wins
The Franklin Park Scholar Bowl team came away with two dominant wins beating Sandoval 185-0 and Willow Grove 120-0. Preston Camp and Max Vincent answered a combined 13 toss up questions in the win.
Historic Night At Mulberry Grove For Dodson & SC
It was a milestone night in Mulberry Grove as South Central picked up their 20th win of the season in their 69-44 rout of the Rams. It’s the first time the Cougars have won back-to-back 20 wins since 08 and 09 under HOF coach Gary Shirley. Aidan Dodson scored 43, the single game scoring record, breaking the mark of Spencer Patton in 2005-06 of 42 points. Dodson did that in just 3 quarters hitting 7 three’s and 9 two pointers. He slides into 2nd place all time passing 1998 grad and Freeburg head coach Matt Laur. Dodson also needs just 17 points to tie the single season scoring record sitting at 664 points on the season. The Cougars will have their Senior Night Tuesday versus OPH and then play at North Clay Wednesday to close down the regular season.
ACES Competition held at Nashville High School, local students earn scholarships
Academic Challenge (ACES) is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Pre-Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University. Offered to high school students, subjects tested are biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics, and physics. More than 40 community colleges and universities in Illinois and Missouri provide sites for the tests.
2023 02/13 – Raymond LeRoy ‘Red Bone’ Ray
Raymond LeRoy ‘Red Bone’ Ray, 75, of Centralia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Hillcrest Lakeside Mausoleum in Centralia with Pastor Steve Upchurch officiating. A visitation will be held Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Hillcrest Lakeside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Centralia Humane Society or Six Lemons and will be accepted by the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, IL 62801 (618) 532-3523, which is honored to be of service to the Ray Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
Salem Home Show canceled this year; will be held next year
The Salem Community Activity Center which has taken over the home show in Salem is canceling the event scheduled for March 5th but promises the event will be held next year. The community center made the decision based on a lack of manpower this year to carry out the show. Those who signed up will have their money refunded.
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
2022 02/13 – Larry Ross Cain
Larry Ross Cain, 80, of Patoka passed away with his family at his side Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home in Patoka. He was born on August 21, 1942, the son of Harold V. and Marcella E. (Knutt) Cain at his family’s home in Vandalia. He married his sweetheart, Joyce Sussen on December 21, 1985, at the Patoka United Methodist Church, and they never had a dull moment in their adventurous life together.
2023 02/15 – Rebacca R. Phillips
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
Most area counties remain at low transmission for COVID-19
Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says there were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the week ending Thursday. However, outbreaks at Marion County congregate care facilities remains an issue. Mallow reports five facilities are currently in outbreak status. One facility has 58 positive cases, another 54, a third 30, a fourth 15 and the last facility has six positive cases.
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
Marion County Sheriff launches Sheriff’s App
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is launching the Marion County Sheriff’s Office app. Cripps says the app will provide a lot of information to those who download it. “You have a family member or a friend inside the jail that you want to search, keep track of, or if you are a victim and you want to know when the person is released all those features are available. You can also put money on an inmate’s account through this app as well as submitting a tip if somebody in the county has knowledge about a crime or something that is going on in the county that they want to send a tip they can hit the submit a tip button and it will send the tip straight to our office.”
Kinmundy gets new police chief
The Kinmundy Board of Alderman swore in a new full-time police chief Thursday night. Retired Salem Police Sergeant Jeff Mount will replace Chief Kevin Barry who has resigned after becoming a full-time Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy. Mayor Angie Diss says Mount will have the same duties as Barry and...
IDPH launching new COVID-19 Rapid Response Team
The Illinois Department of Public Health is launching a new COVID-19 Rapid Response Team. Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey says the support, treatment, and access or “stat-team” will be sent out in response to a sudden rise in cases at a long-term care facility. Claffey says, “There’s a...
