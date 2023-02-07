Read full article on original website
Penguins Trade Talk: 3C Potentials, Is Big-Name Center Possible?
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said a week ago the NHL trade market was still in the big-picture phase, and not many GMs were getting down to the “finer strokes” to move forward with deals. In the meantime, Bo Horvat and Vladimir Tarasenko have joined the Metropolitan Division battle, while the Penguins’ trade targets will be third-liners.
Penguins vs. Kings, Game 52: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little extra rest before their game against Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena this evening. That’s because the starting time of the game, officially listed as 10:38 p.m. Eastern, actually will be pushed back a half-hour because of a ceremony honoring former Kings captain Dustin Brown, who is getting a statue outside the arena and his number retired.
Letang Scratched for Game Against Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kris Letang was a surprise scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Anaheim at Honda Center Friday night. The team announced that he did not play because of illness. Letang had participated in practice Thursday — the first practice in more than a month in...
Letang Back in the Lineup; DeSmith Starts Again
LOS ANGELES — Kris Letang, cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense, will rejoin the lineup for their game against Los Angeles at 11:08 p.m. Eastern at Crypto.com Arena. Mike Sullivan confirmed a few hours before the opening faceoff that Letang would be available. Letang was scratched from the...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Break, NHL Trade Talks Get Hot
A good first period turned into a yapping, chippy blowout. The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t push back until it was way too late and still didn’t get one on the board in a 6-0 thumpin’ by the LA Kings. Sidney Crosby was ejected, the officials missed a few crucial calls, and Dave Molinari has everything from LA. The NHL trade talks are getting red hot in Arizona over Jakob Chychrun and heating up in San Jose over Erik Karlsson, and Montreal and Calgary helped the Penguins’ playoff hopes.
The Metro Division Arms Race, and How the Penguins Keep Pace
The Metropolitan Division is full of short drives, shorter plane rides, and a long history of good, frothy hate. The battles have extended beyond the playing surface. For about 40 years, the division has been a battleground not for the faint, both on the ice and at the NHL trade deadline, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and their rivals annually make the spectacle headlines as big name players funnel to the Metro.
The Royal Crumble: Penguins Crushed by Kings, 6-0
LOS ANGELES — Mike Sullivan wasn’t sure how Los Angeles would respond to the ceremony celebrating former captain Dustin Brown that delayed the start of the Kings’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night. Such events before a game, he said, are “emotional” and...
Penguins Wrap: Another Up-and-Down Week
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins earned four points in their first two games after the NHL all-star break, and looked like they might be ready to begin climbing in the Metropolitan Division standings. Then Saturday night happened. Their 6-0 loss to the Kings dropped them back into fifth...
No Letang? No Problem. Joseph Leads Penguins to 6-3 Win
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to get by without their best defenseman Friday night, when Kris Letang wasn’t able to play against Anaheim because he was ill. Being without him obviously creates a significant void in their lineup, and there are nights when not having Letang...
Dan’s Daily: Big Rangers Trade, Islanders Lose, & Penguins News
Big names in big trades are landing in the Metro Division and Eastern Conference playoff race. There are a few NHL trade rumors today. The New York teams are using the trade deadline to improve–first, Bo Horvat to the Islanders, and Thursday, the Rangers snagged Vladimir Tarasenko. The Canucks gave the Pittsburgh Penguins a little help o the ice, a pair of Penguins took steps forward in their injury recovery, and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is lucky to be out only day-to-day after getting hit by a car on his way to dinner.
‘Life is Good,’ Malkin 17th Fastest to 1200 Points; See Milestone
The Pittsburgh Penguins have three players who reached 1200 points, and all three did it wearing only a Penguins sweater throughout their careers. Friday against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center, Evgeni Malkin notched two assists to reach 1200 points in just his 1032nd NHL game. Malkin became the...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Dominate, Latest NHL Trade Chatter
Evgeni Malkin had two assists Friday, and the second was his 1200th career point. Penguins fans should realize how lucky it is to see three players (Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux) spend their entire careers in Pittsburgh and reach that milestone. The Penguins demolished a pathetic Anaheim Ducks team at the Honda Center. NHL trade rumors are beginning to boil in Chicago. Pierre McGuire mused about the Penguins trading for John Gibson. And Patrick Kane wasn’t thrilled that the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko because Kane had circled the Rangers for himself.
Molinari: Penguins Must Stop Letting Teammates Be Pinatas (+)
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ game at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night would not officially end for another 10 minutes or so, but it effectively had been over for quite a while as the middle of the third period approached. They were trailing Los Angeles, 5-0, and had...
