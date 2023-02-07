Big names in big trades are landing in the Metro Division and Eastern Conference playoff race. There are a few NHL trade rumors today. The New York teams are using the trade deadline to improve–first, Bo Horvat to the Islanders, and Thursday, the Rangers snagged Vladimir Tarasenko. The Canucks gave the Pittsburgh Penguins a little help o the ice, a pair of Penguins took steps forward in their injury recovery, and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is lucky to be out only day-to-day after getting hit by a car on his way to dinner.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO