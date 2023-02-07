Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is launching the Marion County Sheriff’s Office app. Cripps says the app will provide a lot of information to those who download it. “You have a family member or a friend inside the jail that you want to search, keep track of, or if you are a victim and you want to know when the person is released all those features are available. You can also put money on an inmate’s account through this app as well as submitting a tip if somebody in the county has knowledge about a crime or something that is going on in the county that they want to send a tip they can hit the submit a tip button and it will send the tip straight to our office.”

1 DAY AGO