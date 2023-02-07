There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.

