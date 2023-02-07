Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
wtaw.com
State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers
Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district. Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency. Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex
There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
Brazos Excellence: From club kid to athletic director, Roderick Harris Jr. Is helping the next generation achieve their dreams
BRYAN, Texas — The son of an Aggie and a Bryan native, Roderick World Harris Jr. once used the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley to achieve his athletic dreams, but now he's using his knowledge and experience to help the next generation of club kids make their dreams a reality as well.
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, one Brenham business owner is hosting a 'Galentines Day' event to help the community
BRENHAM, Texas — Love is in the air. If you go downtown in Brenham, one market is whipping up a potion for a long-lasting connection in the community. Jamie Pinner is the Co-Founder of COEO, an all-women and veteran-owned business that created Markets on Main in Brenham. It's a...
KBTX.com
Bryan pharmacies affected by Adderall shortage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pharmacies nationwide struggle to fill their patients’ Adderall prescriptions. It’s a problem GoldStar Pharmacies in Bryan has seen firsthand. The locally operated pharmacy said it started noticing it last October when it tried sourcing different strengths of Adderall. Since then, the pharmacy has seen the problem continue with availability and various strengths being available sporadically.
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
KWTX
Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m. TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were...
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
veranda.com
Why Designers Are Flocking to This Tiny Texas Town for Antiques Shopping
If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Postpones Action On Rezoning Request For A Westside “Resort” Housing Project
Bryan city council members expressed their interest during Tuesday’s meeting to a proposed resort housing project on the city’s west side. But all five members in attendance were not ready to approve rezoning to build small homes and one story condos on 34 acres along Villa Maria between The Traditions and Highway 47.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
