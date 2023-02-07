ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex

There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan pharmacies affected by Adderall shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pharmacies nationwide struggle to fill their patients’ Adderall prescriptions. It’s a problem GoldStar Pharmacies in Bryan has seen firsthand. The locally operated pharmacy said it started noticing it last October when it tried sourcing different strengths of Adderall. Since then, the pharmacy has seen the problem continue with availability and various strengths being available sporadically.
BRYAN, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m. TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
veranda.com

Why Designers Are Flocking to This Tiny Texas Town for Antiques Shopping

If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.
ROUND TOP, TX

