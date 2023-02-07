Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
Police find secret drug lab in southern Illinois home
Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week.
advantagenews.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55. Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
advantagenews.com
EMT assault alleged in Bethalto
Bethalto Police arrested a man this week, accused of assaulting an emergency medical technician. 48-year-old Chad Courtoise is charged with felony aggravated battery, and his bail’s set at thirty-thousand dollars. Bethalto police say on Wednesday morning Courtoise allegedly kicked the EMT’s leg, squeezed her arm, and pulled her down....
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
wrul.com
Travelstead Arrested On White County Warrant
Richard Travelstead of Carmi was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County Warrant. Deputy Matt Wicker and an Officer with the Carmi Police Department went to Travelsteads residence on Shipley Street and informed him of the warrant. Trasvelstead was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on $2,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $250,000 for Flora man arrested during drug delivery investigation in Salem
A 42-year-old Flora man had bond set at $250,000 during his first Marion County Court appearance Wednesday on a Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Stephen Goff, Junior was also charged with a second felony count of unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 42-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property after allegedly spotting him on February 4th attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a car parking in a driveway in the 500 block of East Boone. Curtis Holstlaw of North Trenary told police he had permission to remove the converter. However, after finding the owner they learned no permission had been granted. Holstlaw was taken into custody Monday night by Centralia Police on the pending Salem charge.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham woman charged with cruelty to animals after online video prompts outrage
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Effingham woman was charged with animal cruelty following an anonymous report to police regarding a video online showing the killing of a companion animal. According to Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens, his department received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. regarding a video posted to Facebook […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
