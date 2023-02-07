Richard Travelstead of Carmi was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County Warrant. Deputy Matt Wicker and an Officer with the Carmi Police Department went to Travelsteads residence on Shipley Street and informed him of the warrant. Trasvelstead was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on $2,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO