Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m. TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by winter storm

The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Following last week’s severe winter weather in North, Central and West Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties Feb. 4....
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms At Apartment Complexes

College Station firefighters respond to three structure fire alarms at apartment buildings at the beginning of the week. The latest involved fire damage Monday night at The Woodlands complex. Investigators say the fire was the result of a skateboard battery that blew up in a back bedroom. The occupant heard the noise and called 9-1-1. Sprinklers were activated that also triggered an automatic alarm. While the fire spread into a bedroom wall, the sprinklers kept the fire in check until firefighters arrived. No one was hurt, and the occupant was displaced.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

