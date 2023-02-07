Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
Local power plant workers hospitalized after exposure to 'undetermined' chemical
Four power plant workers in Robertson County were hospitalized yesterday after being exposed to an "undetermined" chemical, officials said.
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
KBTX.com
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX reveal the probable cause College Station police had Wednesday when they executed a trio of early morning search warrants at homes across the city that eventually ended with a man dead and a police officer on leave pending the outcome of a Texas Rangers investigation.
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
KWTX
Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m. TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were...
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
TxDOT to shut down sections of State Highway 36 in Milam County this week
ROGERS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announced that it will be making single-lane closures on State Highway 36 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect closures stemming from Country Road 113 down to Country Road 125 in Rogers, Texas. Crews will be present...
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by winter storm
The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added as damage assessments are completed. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) Following last week’s severe winter weather in North, Central and West Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties Feb. 4....
KBTX.com
Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms At Apartment Complexes
College Station firefighters respond to three structure fire alarms at apartment buildings at the beginning of the week. The latest involved fire damage Monday night at The Woodlands complex. Investigators say the fire was the result of a skateboard battery that blew up in a back bedroom. The occupant heard the noise and called 9-1-1. Sprinklers were activated that also triggered an automatic alarm. While the fire spread into a bedroom wall, the sprinklers kept the fire in check until firefighters arrived. No one was hurt, and the occupant was displaced.
KBTX.com
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
