‘Chicago P.D.’: Dick Wolf Told 2 Cast Members ‘I Can Kill You at Anytime’ at the 1st Dinner They Had

Chicago P.D. began as a spinoff of Chicago Fire . But while the two NBC shows have crossed over time and again, they remain individual fan favorites in their own right.

Together these two, along with Chicago Med and the short-lived Chicago Justice , are part of the network’s Chicago franchise . But even big fans might be shocked by this bit of behind-the-scenes trivia regarding co-creator Dick Wolf.

NBC’s ‘Chicago’ franchise has featured some tragic deaths

Given the dangerous nature of the titular professions, fans should enter the Chicago shows expecting the occasional character death. The series shows have definitely delivered on that front.

Chicago P.D. in particular perhaps features the greatest likelihood of bloodshed as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his Intelligence Unit put themselves in harm’s way to do their duty. Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas), a key part of the show’s first five seasons, stands out as perhaps one of the biggest ones.

The character was arrested and locked up for a crime he didn’t commit. But Olinsky never got to defend himself on trial. Rather, he was killed in prison while awaiting trial. But this being a police show, it seems nearly every character is fair game, at least according to Wolf.

Dick Wolf gave two ‘Chicago P.D.’ cast members a stark reminder

In a Lie Detector Test video for NBC , two of the stars of Chicago P.D. casually drop a tidbit about an interaction they had with Wolf early on. Patrick John Flueger asked his co-star Marina Squerciati whether she believed her character, Officer Kim Burgess, would survive to the end of Chicago P.D. With a laugh, Squerciati immediately admitted she did.

Flueger challenges her by reminding her what Wolf said the first time they ever had dinner with him. Apparently, Wolf pointed out how “I can kill you at any time” during the meeting, alluding to how he held the fates of the show’s characters in his hands. Squerciati conceded that comment made her nervous at the time. But so far, both she and Flueger remain on the show 10 seasons in.

Executive producer Dick Wolf, Monica Raymund, and Marina Squerciati in 2016 | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Which characters will live until the end of ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Of course, there’s always the chance Squerciati is mistaken. Other shows take bold steps to keep their stories fresh. So maybe Burgess isn’t as safe as her portrayer seems to think.

Squerciati and Flueger are two of only a handful of original cast members. With Chicago P.D. midway through season 10, the time is right for the show to take a big swing with a major character death.

Some fans are concerned the show might even kill off Voight . After all, the character has long been the patriarch of the series. It might be a chance for Chicago P.D. to shift its focus going forward. Many other cop shows endured the loss of their main character. The question is whether Chicago P.D. is willing to take that chance. Only time will tell.

