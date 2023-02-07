ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing York County child found

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

CMPD SWAT situation in north Charlotte resolved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a SWAT situation in a north Charlotte neighborhood has been resolved. Officers said they were responding along Twin Brook Drive, off of Gibbon Road, just after 9 a.m. No other details were provided. Police said the situation is no longer an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

York Co. man arrested after entering moving school bus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus after he entered a moving school bus through the top emergency hatch. No children were on board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated: 6 hours ago. CATS bus drivers have also been vocal, demanding changes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Deadly crash in east Charlotte closes roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte due to a deadly crash investigation. The scene is in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, according to an alert from CMPD. Maps show the affected area is a couple of blocks north of Albemarle Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen now the second suspect charged in a January homicide in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been charged in an east Charlotte shooting that left a man dead in January 2023. On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was charged in connection to the shooting that unfolded on Jan. 13. Lee-Grier is now charged with murder and firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

