WBTV
Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
Southbound lanes on I-85 reopen after north Charlotte crash
All southbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Graham Street in north Charlotte were closed Sunday morning due to a crash that involved a tractor-trailer.
Missing York County child found
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
CMPD SWAT situation in north Charlotte resolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a SWAT situation in a north Charlotte neighborhood has been resolved. Officers said they were responding along Twin Brook Drive, off of Gibbon Road, just after 9 a.m. No other details were provided. Police said the situation is no longer an...
York Co. man arrested after entering moving school bus
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus after he entered a moving school bus through the top emergency hatch. No children were on board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
Person brings gun, pulls fire alarm at Catawba College residence hall; no injuries
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify anyone involved in an incident at Catawba College where two non-students pulled a fire alarm at a residence hall before one of them brandished a gun. According to school officials, the incident happened at the campus's Woodson Hall residence hall...
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
1 hurt after part of I-85 South shut down for hours due to crash, officials say
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated: 6 hours ago. CATS bus drivers have also been vocal, demanding changes.
Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties; wintry mix in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County Sunday morning as rain continues across the area with a wintry mix in the mountains. That advisory goes until 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for portions of Cabarrus County until 10:45...
Nearly a dozen Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
Deadly crash in east Charlotte closes roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte due to a deadly crash investigation. The scene is in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, according to an alert from CMPD. Maps show the affected area is a couple of blocks north of Albemarle Road.
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
Teen now the second suspect charged in a January homicide in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been charged in an east Charlotte shooting that left a man dead in January 2023. On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was charged in connection to the shooting that unfolded on Jan. 13. Lee-Grier is now charged with murder and firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle.
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
