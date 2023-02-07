ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says

DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

16-year-old boy injured in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that injured a teen in Deltona Sunday morning. According to the VCSO, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Man facing robbery charges in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies have arrested a man accused of approaching a couple with a firearm. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a woman and her boyfriend were at a park in Brevard County when a man with a weapon came up to them Friday morning. The suspect,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

High wind gust knocks down scaffolding at Daytona Beach hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, high winds impacted a scaffolding outside a hospital Sunday. The fire department received reports of a "construction collapse" at Halifax Hospital after the wind led to the scaffolding falling down. No one was injured. The west entrance of...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Thousands attend Silver Spurs Rodeo in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year marks the 150th edition of the Silver Spurs Rodeo, over 70 years total. "We're working on about ten years doing our Monster Bulls," said Clifton Chapman, the Big Boss of the Rodeo. The job has become a bit of a family tradition. "I'm...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies after being struck by car in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a Lake County crash killed one pedestrian Friday morning. According to troopers, a sedan driving on County Road 42 hit a pedestrian crossing the street around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The 42-year-old woman from Paisley was taken to the hospital after the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Volusia County brushfire contained, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been back out in Volusia County Friday widening containment lines around a brushfire. The 130-acre blaze started late Thursday off Clyde Morris Boulevard south of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach. It's now 100% contained. "We protected 75 homes — no damage, no destruction,"...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County nursery owner makes grim discovery of double fatal crash

A Lake County nursery owner made the grim discovery Saturday morning of a double fatal crash which apparently occurred the previous night. The discovery was made at Live Oaks Ranch Nursery at Umatilla. The blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling north on County Road 439, when the 24-year-old female driver...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

