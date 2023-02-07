DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.

