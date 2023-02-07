Read full article on original website
WESH
Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
click orlando
16-year-old hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Deltona, sheriff’s office says
DELTONA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Deltona, in what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated may have been a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was described in the tweet as stable.
WESH
16-year-old boy injured in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that injured a teen in Deltona Sunday morning. According to the VCSO, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in...
WESH
Stabbing under investigation in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A stabbing is under investigation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The stabbing happened in Orange City Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. on Sunset Avenue. No information has been provided on injuries. This is a developing story.
WESH
Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
WESH
Sheriff: Man facing robbery charges in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies have arrested a man accused of approaching a couple with a firearm. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a woman and her boyfriend were at a park in Brevard County when a man with a weapon came up to them Friday morning. The suspect,...
WESH
Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County found safe
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man reported missing has been found. According to police, the 39-year-old went missing after last being seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. In an update Sunday, police said the man was found and will be reunited with family.
WESH
High wind gust knocks down scaffolding at Daytona Beach hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, high winds impacted a scaffolding outside a hospital Sunday. The fire department received reports of a "construction collapse" at Halifax Hospital after the wind led to the scaffolding falling down. No one was injured. The west entrance of...
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
WESH
Thousands attend Silver Spurs Rodeo in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year marks the 150th edition of the Silver Spurs Rodeo, over 70 years total. "We're working on about ten years doing our Monster Bulls," said Clifton Chapman, the Big Boss of the Rodeo. The job has become a bit of a family tradition. "I'm...
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
WESH
Police: Volusia County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County high school teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Port Orange police say they got a report on Friday of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 15-year-old student and a teacher at Atlantic High School.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
WESH
Woman dies after being struck by car in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a Lake County crash killed one pedestrian Friday morning. According to troopers, a sedan driving on County Road 42 hit a pedestrian crossing the street around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The 42-year-old woman from Paisley was taken to the hospital after the...
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
WESH
Volusia County brushfire contained, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been back out in Volusia County Friday widening containment lines around a brushfire. The 130-acre blaze started late Thursday off Clyde Morris Boulevard south of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach. It's now 100% contained. "We protected 75 homes — no damage, no destruction,"...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County nursery owner makes grim discovery of double fatal crash
A Lake County nursery owner made the grim discovery Saturday morning of a double fatal crash which apparently occurred the previous night. The discovery was made at Live Oaks Ranch Nursery at Umatilla. The blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling north on County Road 439, when the 24-year-old female driver...
