Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway after Gowanus Expressway crash

In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter's school
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and Snowy
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going public
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Proposed speed cameras on Verrazzano Bridge: Here’s how the fine structure could work
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s speeding motorists have grown accustomed to receiving $50 violations from the city’s school zone speed cameras, but the proposed automated enforcement tools that could be coming to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge would hit repeat offenders’ with even heavier fines. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Police investigate late-night shooting in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Norway Avenue in South Beach late Saturday night. At least one shot was fired at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for DCPI.
NYC speed cameras, lower speed limits haven’t stopped Hylan Boulevard carnage. Here’s how we can all stay safe (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – They call Hylan Boulevard “the boulevard of death.”. Four people have been killed in two separate accidents on Hylan in the last seven months. In July, three teenagers tragically perished when an unlicensed teen driver crashed the Mustang they were riding in. More recently,...
FDNY responds to fire at Graniteville barbershop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire at a Graniteville barbershop Sunday evening sparked a large FDNY response. The fire occurred on the first floor of 1865 Forest Ave. — Carlos Barber Shop & Beauty Salon — at around 5:10 p.m., according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
Smoke shop robberies show that New York’s legal weed program is already off the rails (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There has been a four-fold increase in smoke shop robberies in New York City between the first and second years of recreational weed legalization here, The City reported. It’s just another sign that the rollout of legal weed in New York has been one of...
50 years ago today: LNG tank explosion kills 40 workers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Feb. 10, 1973, a chilly Saturday afternoon, a flash fire erupted in the cavernous interior of a smaller LNG tank in Bloomfield. Natural gas trapped inside fueled the fire and created a force that ripped the concrete dome from its anchors and sent it crashing onto workers more than 100 feet below. Forty men were killed. The incident stands as the borough’s worst industrial accident ever.
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Times Square shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified the victim of a shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idrissa Siby of the Bronx. On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m, police responded to a call of a male shot on West 44th Street and 8th Avenue.
4 months after student was shot outside Tottenville HS, parents remain concerned suspects still at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four months since a shooting at Tottenville High School left a teenager wounded, the local community continues to look for answers. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said in a statement to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com regarding the incident.
With NY Wheel dead, it’s time to move on | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a decade of stops and starts, any hope of a giant observation wheel -- at one time envisioned to be a catalyst for the renaissance of Staten Island’s North Shore – on the St. George waterfront has been completely squashed. Naysayers said the...
NYPD: Man with 26 license suspensions caught with heroin in Staten Island car stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man from Mariners Harbor with a suspended license had drugs stashed in a luxury car that he was driving in Pleasant Plains, authorities allege. The episode on Jan. 20 began when eagle-eyed officers saw a 2006 black BMW traveling on Amboy Road. The...
Sandy Ground: Images show current state of endangered NYC historical treasure
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation’s oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
Carr has the right idea about street safety (letter to the editor)
Kudos to Councilman David Carr for not throwing up his hands and saying nothing can be done. Instead, he identified a two-pronged approach to increasing the safety of our streets:. 1) Enforcement: Increased, consistent and permanent enforcement of traffic violations will most certainly effect driving habits. Right now, there is...
Passenger dies after car crashes into forklift on Bronx street
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a passenger in a car that crashed into a forklift on a Bronx street on Wednesday morning.
Three men scam NY grandparents out of 24k; money recovered from Airbnb, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Grandparents in upstate New York thinking they were helping their grandson who was in jail were instead scammed out of $24,000, authorities said. The alleged caller, posing as the grandson, said he had been in a car crash and needed bail money, reported Syracuse.com, SILive.com’s sister site.
House hunting in New York: What $1.5M will get you
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York economy is no joke. It’s the place people go to make money, and yet, the cost of living hits the wallet pretty rough. A pretty $1,500,000 can set you for life in some states, but what about the home state? Here’s what you can get for $1,500,000 in New York.
One more death on LIRR train tracks
Maybe he was on his way home from work and took a shortcut to Westbury. Maybe he's done it a thousand times. But last night, a man was struck and killed by an LIRR train as he walked on the train tracks between Mineola and Carle Place.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Swoon-worthy vintage details, ‘park-like property,’ $1.3M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 160 Clinton Ave. in New Brighton allows you to peer into the possibilities of a center hall Colonial that “hasn’t been touched by modern minimalism.” Tastefully patterned walls, stunning custom moldings hardly found in newly built homes and inlaid floor finishes are all hallmarks of a home meant for a lover of vintage styles.
Staten Island community celebrates the life of Eric Garvin, who was killed in Chile
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warmth of the sun provided some much needed comfort to the dozens gathered at Stapleton Waterfront Park. Community leaders, some family, and loved ones united to remember the legacy of Eric Garvin, the 38 year old advocate from Stapleton who’s life many say was taken too soon.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
