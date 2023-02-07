Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Senate votes to increase governor's influence over courts
Governor Kim Reynolds is one step closer to controlling a majority of votes on all of Iowa's judicial nominating commissions, following Iowa Senate passage of Senate File 171 on February 8. Voting 34 to 15 along party lines, the chamber approved the bill, which would give the governor an extra...
Boos and jeers at State of the Union don’t change one Iowan’s optimism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Raecker didn’t boo, hiss or jeer Democrats when he was a Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives from 1999-2012. And he doesn’t cheer fellow Republicans who did Tuesday night during the State of the Union Address, but he remains optimistic that civility can still lead the way in […]
KCRG.com
Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Senate subcommittee on Thursday will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they’re currently now allowed to in Iowa. The law says teens can’t work in places like mines or meatpacking plants. Under this new bill,...
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
KCRG.com
House passes $2 million medical malpractice cap
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a bill passed in the Iowa legislature that would limit the amount of money people could be awarded for pain and suffering in medical malpractice cases. HF 161 would limit noneconomic damages to $1 million dollars against doctors, and $2 million if a...
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
KCRG.com
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study
A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they're currently now allowed to in Iowa. Blank Park Zoo's baby giraffe made his Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday. House passes $2 million medical malpractice cap. Updated: 2 hours ago. A bill to...
KGLO News
Abortion opponents call for ‘life at conception’ law to ban all abortions
DES MOINES — Abortion opponents say it’s time for a ban on all abortions in Iowa. Republican Representative Luana Stoltenberg of Davenport spoke at a prayer service in the Iowa Capitol on Monday. “My prayer is that Iowa will pass a life at conception bill to protect our...
3 News Now
Moral Monday Iowa group takes aim at bills deemed 'anti-LGBTQ+'
DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Moral Mondays Iowa has recently taken aim at bills that are deemed "anti- LGBTQ+" that have been proposed in the state legislature this session. One Iowa Action and Rep. Eleanor Levin, a Democrat, highlighted bills including the so-called "Don't say gay" and "Don't say trans" bills as well as others that could impact civil rights and education.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
Lawsuit between C6-Zero, State of Iowa reaches agreement
MARENGO, Iowa — A Marengo plant that exploded in December will have to pay over $400,000 as part of an agreement with the state. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that she was suing the plant, C6-Zero, last month. Bird asked the company and its owner, Howard Bland, for immediate compliance with an emergency order with the Department of Natural Resources, citing threats to public health and the environment as a result of the explosion.
KCRG.com
Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions. The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars. Some worry the bill to...
Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’
“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
One thousand armed black men
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
southarkansassun.com
Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa
Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
