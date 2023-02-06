ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hinowdaily.com

Project paint re-imagined with Beyond Paint

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Beyond Paint is an innovative project paint that great for freshening up small areas like cabinets, furniture, countertops and more! It’s a cost-effective alternate to replacing your cabinets and is an innovative all-in-one product that allows you to skip the stripping, sanding and primer steps when painting!
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat

John John Florence's near-perfect heat
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Love is in the air at Watanabe Floral

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Don’t wait last minute to order your Valentine flowers from Watanabe Floral! This year’s featured items include a Valentine Enchantment which features Roses, Hydrangea and Orchids; their Valentine Romance that has Roses and Stargazer Lilies; and their newest item, Valentine Rhapsody, a contemporary tropical arrangement!
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters

Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Ulu A‘e Learning Center provides culturally grounded, place-based out-of-school programs

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Founded in 2014, the mission of Ulu A’e Learning Center is to empower and enrich lives through programs that develop skills, build confidence, and promote healthy relationships based on Native Hawaiian values and customs. This organization was established in response to the limited options for after-school programs as well as the absence of culture and place-based programs in the Kapolei and ‘Ewa regions on the west side of the island of Oahu. Since its formation, they have provided culturally grounded, place-based learning programs to thousands of children and families throughout Kapolei and ‘Ewa.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Taste the exciting flavors of the Mediterranean at Meridia Restaurant

HONOLULU (HI Now) - The Meridia Restaurant at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, provides a taste of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine through fresh, local foods prepared and served with a touch of aloha. If your kamaaina or visiting the islands, this place has something for you!. For more information, visit www.meridiarestaurant.net.
HONOLULU, HI

