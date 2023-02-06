Read full article on original website
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
hinowdaily.com
Project paint re-imagined with Beyond Paint
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Beyond Paint is an innovative project paint that great for freshening up small areas like cabinets, furniture, countertops and more! It’s a cost-effective alternate to replacing your cabinets and is an innovative all-in-one product that allows you to skip the stripping, sanding and primer steps when painting!
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members. Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat
Guy's Breaking News: John John Florence's near-perfect heat
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
hinowdaily.com
Love is in the air at Watanabe Floral
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Don’t wait last minute to order your Valentine flowers from Watanabe Floral! This year’s featured items include a Valentine Enchantment which features Roses, Hydrangea and Orchids; their Valentine Romance that has Roses and Stargazer Lilies; and their newest item, Valentine Rhapsody, a contemporary tropical arrangement!
KHON2
Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters
Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
hinowdaily.com
Ulu A‘e Learning Center provides culturally grounded, place-based out-of-school programs
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Founded in 2014, the mission of Ulu A’e Learning Center is to empower and enrich lives through programs that develop skills, build confidence, and promote healthy relationships based on Native Hawaiian values and customs. This organization was established in response to the limited options for after-school programs as well as the absence of culture and place-based programs in the Kapolei and ‘Ewa regions on the west side of the island of Oahu. Since its formation, they have provided culturally grounded, place-based learning programs to thousands of children and families throughout Kapolei and ‘Ewa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military's strategy in the Indo Pacific...
LIST: Kamaʻāina deals at Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii's affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
addictedtovacation.com
Honolulu’s Hidden Beaches: The 16 Least Crowded Beaches Near Honolulu
If you take a vacation in Honolulu, you might think Waikiki Beach and the Turtle Bay Resort are all an Oahu vacation has to offer on the island, right?. The best and least crowded beaches near Honolulu are:. Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanikai Beach. Waimea Bay. Waimanalo Beach Park. Kailua...
LIST: Top Oahu wedding venues to check out
Thousands of people fly to Hawaii just to get married and for many people this is a dream destination.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military officials decline to say whether orb spotted over Kauai was Chinese spy balloon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon has confirmed a spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend was part of large surveillance operation that China has been conducting for years. Military officials are declining to release details about previous balloons. However, some are speculating an incident off...
hinowdaily.com
Taste the exciting flavors of the Mediterranean at Meridia Restaurant
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The Meridia Restaurant at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, provides a taste of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine through fresh, local foods prepared and served with a touch of aloha. If your kamaaina or visiting the islands, this place has something for you!. For more information, visit www.meridiarestaurant.net.
Prosecutors allege Yuen called minor ‘over 250 times’
Dwayne Yuen, a former Oahu youth basketball coach accused of having sexually explicit photos of a minor, was described as a "prolific and aggressive child predator" by prosecutors in court documents.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars. Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution. And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe...
