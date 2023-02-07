Read full article on original website
NYPD arrest man responsible for assault of custodian at Hamden school
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New York City Police have arrested a man responsible for the assault of a custodian at a school in Hamden last month. The NYPD contacted the Hamden Police Department earlier this morning to tell them they had Jordan Richards, 32, in custody. Richards is accused of...
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested 3 people after an early morning fight inside of a hookah lounge on Broad Street. Police say they responded to the Empire Hookah Lounge on Broad Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of an active fight. Prior to their arrival, police...
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Two of those arrested, Richard Ortiz, 23, and Wesley Vasquez-Santana, 31, are from Meriden. Both each possessed firearms illegally. They face breach of peace and weapons charges. Both appear in court on Monday.
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
Gilbert vs. Northwestern, East Hampton vs. Cromwell. Bloomfield vs. Wethersfield, Suffield vs. East Granby.
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon. Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue.
A man was found dead on the tracks after being struck by a train in New Haven on Saturday evening.
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
VIDEO: New Haven police make murder arrest
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut.
Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on I-84 in Southington. According to police reports, the accident occurred just before 2:48 Saturday morning near Exit 30. A Hyundai driving the wrong way on I-84 west struck a BMW in the center lane. The driver...
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
