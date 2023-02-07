ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Eyewitness News

NYPD arrest man responsible for assault of custodian at Hamden school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New York City Police have arrested a man responsible for the assault of a custodian at a school in Hamden last month. The NYPD contacted the Hamden Police Department earlier this morning to tell them they had Jordan Richards, 32, in custody. Richards is accused of...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2/11 Birthdays

Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon. Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue. Gilbert vs. Northwestern, East Hampton vs. Cromwell. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Somers vs. Ellington, Mercy vs....
VERNON, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT

