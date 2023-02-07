ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder

Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
BEAUMONT, TX
Suspect found in possession of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Orange

ORANGE — According to a media release from the Orange Police Department of Criminal Investigations, the City of Orange Narcotic Division conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry in the 2300 block of Elmira Road in Orange on February 7. The driver was identified as David Broussard.
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing

ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
HOUSTON, TX
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou

Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
No charges result from incident caught on video during PN-G varsity girls basketball game

Port Neches — The Port Neches Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 it's aware of an incident that took place at the Port Neches-Groves varsity girls basketball game Tuesday night, and no charges will result from what happened, according to information Assistant Chief David Reeves with the Port Neches Police Department provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival

BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
BEAUMONT, TX

