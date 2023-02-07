Read full article on original website
UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 West reopens after 18 wheeler overturns near Smith Road
BEAUMONT — Interstate 10 West reopened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after an overturned 18 wheeler shut down the freeway at about 1:30 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the big rig overturned and was lying in water near Smith Road. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff's Office...
UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder
Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
Suspect found in possession of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Orange
ORANGE — According to a media release from the Orange Police Department of Criminal Investigations, the City of Orange Narcotic Division conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry in the 2300 block of Elmira Road in Orange on February 7. The driver was identified as David Broussard.
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing
ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
Beaumont Fire and Rescue making changes to better serve the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire and Rescue will get two new vehicles after city council's approval on Tuesday. They're not for emergency response, but as KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports, it's a glimpse into how Beaumont Fire and Rescue works to better serve the community.
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life-threatening impact on family in Utah. Sam Oaks, a 13-year-old who is transitioning, has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou
Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
Crisis in the Classroom: The impact of truancy on children and school districts
Jefferson County — Investigators looking into last year's Uvalde school shooting discovered the shooter often missed school, becoming chronically absent in sixth grade. Truancy can be a daunting problem for Texas school districts. State law defines truancy as a student who has 10 or more unexcused absences during a...
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
No charges result from incident caught on video during PN-G varsity girls basketball game
Port Neches — The Port Neches Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 it's aware of an incident that took place at the Port Neches-Groves varsity girls basketball game Tuesday night, and no charges will result from what happened, according to information Assistant Chief David Reeves with the Port Neches Police Department provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery to try out some upcoming holiday treats
BEAUMONT — Rao's Bakery is offering a wide variety of sweets and treats for all the upcoming special occasions. Whether it is Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, or celebrating Valentines with the special someone in your life Rao's has options for you. Be sure to visit Rao's to try out...
