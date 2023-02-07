It’s no secret that processed foods are some of the unhealthiest options for your body. Building your diet around these foods can potentially lead to weight gain and other issues like that tricky visceral fat. Visceral fat, the fat that wraps around your abdominal organs deep inside your body, is the result of a poor diet with a high intake of fatty foods, carbohydrates, and a lack of exercise. It’s one of the hardest kinds of fat to lose. High levels of visceral fat are linked to the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Eating foods that are highly processed with long lists of additives can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. To learn more about processed foods you should cut from your diet, we spoke with Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Catherine Gervacio, a registered dietitian and nutrition writer for Living.Fit, and Sara Chatfield, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal. They said that processed foods like bacon, ice cream, french fries, refined grains, and sodas cause visceral fat because they are high in carbohydrates.

