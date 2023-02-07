Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D supplements may protect millions from developing Type 2 diabetes
BOSTON — Getting some sun — or just taking a vitamin D supplement — may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for the nearly 400 million adults at risk worldwide, according to a new study. A team from Tufts Medical Center says taking the supplements could lead to a 15-percent drop in the likelihood of developing the condition among adults with prediabetes.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
Health Experts Explain How Donuts And Other Sugary Foods Can Lead To Age-Related Diseases
When you think about the health effects of your diet, you may mostly consider physical effects like weight gain. However, it’s important to remember that your diet can play a role in practically every aspect of your health, from your skin to your bra...
10 of the Best Weight Loss Supplements and Cleanses for Fast Results
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eating healthy and exercising regularly are obviously very important for your wellness — but it can be discouraging when you're spending so much time meal-prepping and paying for so many workout classes and still aren't seeing results. The […]
Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline
(THE CONVERSATION) – Scientists have known for years that unhealthy diets – particularly those that are high in fat and sugar – may cause detrimental changes to the brain and lead to cognitive impairment. Many factors that contribute to cognitive decline are out of a person’s control, such as genetics and socioeconomic factors. But ongoing research increasingly indicates that a poor diet […]
5 Processed Foods Dietitians Want You To Cut From Your Diet In 2023 Because They Cause Visceral Fat
It’s no secret that processed foods are some of the unhealthiest options for your body. Building your diet around these foods can potentially lead to weight gain and other issues like that tricky visceral fat. Visceral fat, the fat that wraps around your abdominal organs deep inside your body, is the result of a poor diet with a high intake of fatty foods, carbohydrates, and a lack of exercise. It’s one of the hardest kinds of fat to lose. High levels of visceral fat are linked to the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Eating foods that are highly processed with long lists of additives can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. To learn more about processed foods you should cut from your diet, we spoke with Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Catherine Gervacio, a registered dietitian and nutrition writer for Living.Fit, and Sara Chatfield, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal. They said that processed foods like bacon, ice cream, french fries, refined grains, and sodas cause visceral fat because they are high in carbohydrates.
Can Drinking Cherry Juice Improve Your Arthritis Symptoms?
Some people promote cherry juice as a natural remedy for improving arthritis symptoms due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Could it help arthritis symptoms?
Medical News Today
What are osteoporosis self-care steps?
Because people with osteoporosis are more prone to fractures, self-care and lifestyle changes are essential. These measures can promote bone health and help prevent falls and broken bones. Falls are a. of broken bones in people with osteoporosis. However, self-care strategies, such as regular exercise and installing safety railings, can...
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
10 Benefits of Adding Super Foods to Your Diet
Super foods are nutritionally dense foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help to improve your overall health. They are known for their powerful health benefits, which range from reducing the risk of chronic diseases to improving energy levels and mental clarity. Adding superfoods to your diet can bring about a number of significant changes in your health and well-being, and here are some of the benefits that you can expect:
TODAY.com
The surprising health benefits of potatoes, according to a dietitian
The hearty and reliable potato has been an inexpensive and beloved side dish for hundreds of years. Through the centuries, the potato has been transformed into many forms, like fries, chips, tots and mashes. And although many preparations of the spud include excess fat and sodium, the potato on its own is a nutritious and versatile vegetable.
WTVF
Study looks at how many children are using makeup, body products with potentially toxic ingredients
Do you know what’s in your child’s makeup and body products?. A new study looked at how many kids are using these products, which broadly include things like face paint, body glitter, hair gel, perfume and other products. Some of these products contain potentially toxic ingredients, according to experts.
What Are The Benefits of Collagen Supplements?
Collagen supplements are often hyped up as the fountain of youth. But while we're still learning the ins and outs of collagen's benefits, promising research shows collagen supplements can likely improve skin, bone, and muscular health.Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in your body that forms flexible fibers. These various fibers help support your cells and tissues. You’ll find most collagen in connective tissues in your body, such as tendons, bones, skin, ligaments, and muscles. Mainly, collagen provides structural support and elasticity to bones, tendons, skin, cartilage, and joints. But as you age, collagen production slows, and it’s harder for your...
Medical News Today
Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits
A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
MindBodyGreen
Whey vs. Plant Protein Powders: What's The Difference & Is One Better?
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One of the most controversial and constantly changing topics in nutrition is protein. How much should we eat? What are the best sources? What's the best time to eat it? Is plant protein the same as animal-based protein?
Registered Dietitian Explains When Too Much Protein Can Become A Problem
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, registered dietitian Jamie Feit weighed in on when consuming excessive amounts of protein can be a problem.
MedicalXpress
Vitamins and supplements: What you need to know before taking them
If you were to open your medicine cabinet right now, there's a fair chance that you'd find at least one bottle of vitamins alongside the painkillers, plasters and cough syrup. After all, people are definitely buying vitamins: in 2020, the global market for complementary and alternative medicines, which includes multivitamin supplements, had an estimated value of US$82.27 billion. The use of natural health products such as minerals and amino acids has increased—and continues to rise, partly driven by consumers' buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
