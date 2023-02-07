ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dutchufo
5d ago

Happens all the time it's alot of murderers out here and they leave the people for dead and they never get caught smh.Pay attention Folks.

WUSA9

DC man dies following car crash

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a car crash in D.C. early Saturday morning. Officials say that 49-year-old Eric Lyons died following a car crash in the 5300 block of Georgia Ave. Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Lexus collided with a 2017 Subaru while the Lexus was traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue toward Ingraham Street in Northwest, D.C. as the Subaru was traveling eastbound on Ingraham Street around 2:39 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse

BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Shore News Network

24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: ​. “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young as 7 years old

WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 to 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Detectives claim the young suspect was accompanied...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Search underway for missing 12-year-old girl in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared a little over a week ago. Police say Janiah Hardy was last seen in the 2400 block of 2nd Street, Northeast on Wednesday, February 1 around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway

BALTIMORE, MD – Policein Baltimore said the woman who was alleged to have abandoned a young child in a stroller in an alleyway near the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue has been identified. As a result of a child neglect call for service on Friday, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the rear alley of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue at approximately 11:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a young child restrained in a stroller, approximately ages four to five. In response to a child crying, a concerned citizen investigated and found the child abandoned in The post Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
