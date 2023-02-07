Read full article on original website
Dutchufo
5d ago
Happens all the time it's alot of murderers out here and they leave the people for dead and they never get caught smh.Pay attention Folks.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
DC man dies following car crash
WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a car crash in D.C. early Saturday morning. Officials say that 49-year-old Eric Lyons died following a car crash in the 5300 block of Georgia Ave. Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Lexus collided with a 2017 Subaru while the Lexus was traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue toward Ingraham Street in Northwest, D.C. as the Subaru was traveling eastbound on Ingraham Street around 2:39 a.m.
14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse
BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police investigating officer who shot and injured man believed to be involved in attacking woman
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer who shot and injured a man in Southeast D.C. is under investigation. The shooting happened Friday just before 10 a.m. and police were called out to report an assault near the intersection of Good Hope Road and 13th Street Southeast D.C., according to DC Police Chief Robert Contee.
21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
Two Airlifted To Maryland Hospital In Shooting Under Investigation: State Police
Two men were airlifted to a Maryland hospital following a Carroll County shooting overnight. Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, were transported by a medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Friday, Feb. 10 following a shooting that remains under investigation by Maryland State Police the following day.
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young as 7 years old
WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 to 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Detectives claim the young suspect was accompanied...
Search underway for missing 12-year-old girl in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared a little over a week ago. Police say Janiah Hardy was last seen in the 2400 block of 2nd Street, Northeast on Wednesday, February 1 around 7 a.m.
Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE, MD – Policein Baltimore said the woman who was alleged to have abandoned a young child in a stroller in an alleyway near the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue has been identified. As a result of a child neglect call for service on Friday, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the rear alley of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue at approximately 11:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a young child restrained in a stroller, approximately ages four to five. In response to a child crying, a concerned citizen investigated and found the child abandoned in The post Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man shot by officer in SE DC, police seeking woman who drove off from scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a woman who had been stuck by a metal pipe in the 1300 block of Goodhope Road Southeast, according to MPD Police Chief Robert Contee.
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 3