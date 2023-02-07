ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Joel Eisenberg

New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
Houston Chronicle

Government Regulations Could Lead to Changes at Tesla Charging Stations

One of the goals of the Biden administration involves making electric vehicle charging stations more widespread across the country. It’s not hard to see why — the more places people can recharge their car, the more likely they’ll be to buy an electric vehicle. And with electric vehicle prices dropping, it seems as though the automobile industry is drawing closer to a point when buying an EV won’t seem any different from buying a gas-powered vehicle.
Houston Chronicle

Women lost more jobs early in the pandemic. They're also returning faster.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After five years at home with her six kids, Tiffany Feliciano often daydreamed about returning to work. But it wasn't until a few months ago that rising grocery costs and readily available jobs finally lured her back to the workforce.

